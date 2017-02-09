Great Britain beat Portugal in Fed Cup opener

Share This





















Great Britain made a winning start to their Fed Cup campaign with victory over Portugal in Tallinn, Estonia.

Singles wins for Heather Watson and Johanna Konta, and a doubles victory for Jocelyn Rae and Laura Robson, gave Britain a 3-0 win in Group C.

They go on to face Latvia today and Turkey on Friday, with the group winners earning a play-off against the Group B winners on Saturday.

The winners of that tie will progress to a World Group II play-off in April.

Britain are seeded third among the 14 nations in Tallinn and first in their group, and Portugal were unable to overcome the gap in rankings.

Watson, the world number 72, began with a 57-minute 6-1 6-1 win over Ines Murta, ranked 546th.

World number 10 Konta then saw off 246th-ranked Michelle Larcher de Brito 6-2 6-4 to clinch the tie.

Rae and Robson beat De Brito and Murta 6-2 6-3 in the concluding doubles match.

“I’m really happy to have got the match under my belt,” said Konta. “It was a high-level match, and it got better and better as the match went on. She made me work for it in the end and I’m really happy to have come through for the team.

