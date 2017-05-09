Group berates PDP over comments on Chibok girls’ release

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

A political group based in Kaduna has lambasted the Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of PDP for condemning the negotiations and swapping that resulted in recent release of 82 Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram, saying that it is borne out of malice.

According to the group called League of Upcoming Political Parties, the comments negate the commendations and felicitations coming from all over the world for the feat achieved by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The group lamented that if PDP had been serious about securing the release of the girls, Nigeria will not be negotiating and swapping Boko Haram terrorists for them.

According to national coordinator of the body, Dr. Musa Ahmadu, “the statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faction led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, which condemned the negotiation and the prisoners swap that resulted in the release of 82 of the girls abducted from a girls secondary school in Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists beggars belief.

“It is more shocking that the statement is coming from the faction led by man who has been the governor and chief security officer of a state for eight years and who is widely acclaimed to have brought relative peace to his state of Kaduna during his tenure.

“The comment of the PDP at a time when the whole world was congratulating the federal government for leading the initiative that saved the lives of 82 innocent young girls, brought joy to their homes and rekindled the hope of the citizenry that it is now blessed with an effective government which can go all lengths to secure the lives of its citizens, comes as the worst case of sour grape especially given the role the same PDP played in frustrating the release of the Chibok girls which further emboldened the terrorist to inflict more harm on the territorial integrity of the country.

“The Makarfi faction said the negotiations that led to the release of the 82 girls violate international best practices of not negotiating with terrorists, but the faction tends to forget that even US which is the lead figure in the fight against terrorism has never closed the path towards negotiation when it’s interest is at stake and has many times entered into negotiations with terrorists groups and exchanged prisoners with the underlying aim of securing the lives of hostages first before any other thing.

”The Makarfi faction seems to have forgotten that at the end of every strategy or engagement, it is the result that matters and that best practices are not statutes but strategies hence cannot be violated, adding,

“The current release of the 82 girls needs to be stressed has not only restored hope in the whole of Chibok, Borno state and Nigeria but globally, that not only are these girls alive and well but with the application of efficient strategies like the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done, the remaining girls would be found and rescued. The Makarfi faction also said the proposed swap will embolden the terrorists to go back to their trenches to continue with their activities and to further recruit members.”