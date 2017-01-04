Group commends Gaya on youth devt programme

Share This





















By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Chairman, Northern Youth Merger Group, Alhaji Mujahid Zaitawa, has described the support given to President Muhammadu Buhari by Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya on supporting the youth to develop their sporting skills as a good omen for democracy.

Speaking with newsmen on the forthcoming International Swimming Tournament due to be held at the Jabi Water Lake Abuja, Zaitawa said the International Fiesta was poised to be an extra ordinary one given the support by the Nigeria’s contingents.

He, however, stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had a good intention of supporting the youth to harness their God-given potentials in many spheres of human endeavours, adding that the Senator had been known to be supporting youth to prove their mettle in that regard.

The APC chieftain maintained that the issue of youth development in the present democratic dispensation was the Buhari administration major cardinal thrust, pointing out that relegating the youth to the background was a bad omen for democracy.

According to him, a lot of water had passed under the bridge as far as Senator Gaya’s contribution to youth development in the country was concerned, affirming that with the calibre of Nigeria’s contingents participating in the tournament, Nigeria was poised to have its name written on gold.

He called on the Buhari administration to match its words with action on providing employment opportunities to unemployed youth, stressing that with millions of youth roaming the streets, the future would be disastrous.

