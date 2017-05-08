Group condemns ‘attempt to smear’ ex- PenCom boss

By Adeola Tukuru

Abuja

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned what it called attempt to smear the reputation of the former Director General of PENCOM, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu – Amazu.

The group in a statement signed by it Media Coordinator, Ishola Ishaka, said in recent time, there had been an orchestrated gang up by the fifth columnists and disgruntled persons, “who have an axe to grind with the former DG of PENCOM”.

He said gang had been “digging up an act passed by the former President and the National Assembly to appoint and confirm the former DG of PENCOM and make it look as if there is more to it than meet the eyes”.

“Media Rights Agenda (MRA) stumbled on a hatchet plan by these disgruntled elements who are envious of her achievements as PENCOM DG and are hell bent to settle personal scores while having an axe to grind by dragging her name into public ridicule and odium”.

Consequently, MRA said the appointment of the former DG was done in regards to all known laws and principles including equity and justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The former President and 7th Senate worked harmoniously in reducing the age limit of an occupant of the office of the DG for merit and competence to assume the office.

“The former President and then National Assembly took into cognizance the professional competence, education and experience over age to appoint Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu”, it stated.

MRA, therefore, called on Nigerians and the international community to disregard the hatchet plot by mischief makers, who are envious of the rising profile of the former DG of PENCOM.