Group disproves Aregbesola claims over salaries, pension payment

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS), has described the purported payment of workers and pensions with N14.2billion by Governor Rauf Aregbesola as “a lie.”

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Sulaiman, urged the workers not to be deceived by the claim of the state governing.

Aregbesola had during the Interdenominational Thanksgiving service disclosed that he has cleared pensions and salaries with N14.2 billion.

The group described it as “mere propaganda to cover up the illegal diversion of over N7billion of N11.744bilion out of N84billion Paris Club funds accrued to the state by the federal government.

“It was surprised that the state government under Aregbesola’s watch could be lying before the men of God during the thanksgiving service for the commencement of official governance of the State in 2017.

It, therefore, insisted that the state government has enough funds to clear all the 8 to 10 months outstanding salaries and pensions arrears without further delaying, challenging the government to come out from its shell to disclose the actual amount of the monthly payment of full salaries and pensions in the State after the conduct of the 2015 screening exercise.

“The government should also publish how every fund accrued to the state government from the Federation Account was being spent in order to make the government accountable to the masses as being demanded by the ethos of democracy and international best practices.

