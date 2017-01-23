Group hails army, media relationship

Share This





















By Ene Osang

Abuja

A group, The Global Excellence Foundation, has commended the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. TY Buratai, for his good working relationship with the media since assuming leadership of the Nigerian Army.

Its Country Director, Prof. Yemi Ola, in a statement, noted that the army and the media had experienced improved relationship as strategic partners in national security since Buratai assumed office as the COAS.

Ola praised the Army under Buratai’s leadership for embracing the media as a critical partner in ending the war against the Boko Haram terrorists and tackling other forms of insecurity in the country.

He, however, decried what he described as “a section of the online community cashing in on the difference between the Army and Premium Times” to insinuate that Gen. Buratai and the Army was at war with the media.

“Buratai’s strong stance against every act of corruption and his numerous sacrifices for our country where he leads an army that is combating terrorism must have necessitated his legal action against the publication on account of some contents which the Army declared to be against national security and the well being of troops in the theatre of war,” he said.

He, therefore, charged journalists to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

