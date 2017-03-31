Group urges Senate to reject Osun REC nominee

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

An Osun state based group, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), has called on the National Assembly to totally reject the confirmation of former Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ambassador Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju, for his alleged involvement in the allegation scandal during the 2015 general elections.

The group alleged that Akeju is still under investigation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly receiving N802 million out of N23billion bribe disbursed to electoral officials by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani

Alison-Madueke.

A statement by its chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, in Osogbo, yesterday, alleged that Akeju had returned over N100 million back to the cover of the anti-graft agency.

It further alleged that Akeju has committed many electoral atrocities, while serving as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun and Oyo states.

The group advised the Senate to reject Akeju’s nomination and request for another credible person to represent Lagos state in the Commission, noting that the right group would soon forward a letter to the Senate leadership, detailing the many atrocities committed by Akeju, while serving in the Commission and as well raising some fundamental issues that made Akeju unfit for the position of authority in the land again.

“Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the sensitive agency of the federal government which should not be allowed to characterise by the people of questionable character like Ambassador Rufus Akeju. The role of the Commission is very important to the peaceful co-existence of the nation and deepening of our democracy.

“Anybody that would serve in the electoral umpire should live above board, not controversial personality like Ambassador Akeju.”