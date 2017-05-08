Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s mother, sister in Nasarawa

Gunmen Saturday night abducted the mother and sister of Kassim Mohammed-Kassim, member representing (APC) Akwanga South constituency at the Nasarawa state House of Assembly.

The police spokesman in the state, Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Lafia.

According to him, the gunmen in their numbers stormed the residence of the lawmaker at Moroa in Akwanga at about 8 p.m. and shot sporadically before whisking the two women away.

He said that the police were collaborating with the vigilante group in the area to locate the victims.

“As we speak, our men are already combing the areas in search of the victims and to apprehend the perpetrators,” he said.

He, however, appealed to members of the public to assist the police with useful information that could lead to the rescue of the women.

Meanwhile, a family source who preferred anonymity said the abductors have contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N30 million.

Efforts to get the lawmaker’s reaction proved abortive as he could not be reached on his mobile phone.