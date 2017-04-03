Hajj fraud: Petitioner faults NAHCON’s defence

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

Nigeria Arewa Foundation has faulted the defence of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on its allegation that the Commission committee did illegal deductions from service providers in during the 2016 Hajj operations, and other malpractices.

Counsel to the Foundation, Ibrahim Yusuf, had in the petition being investigated by the House Committee on Public Petitions, accused the chairman of NAHCON, Abdulahi Mukhtar Mohammed, of some “illicit manners and conducts” in the 2016 Hajj operations.

But Mukhtar, who appeared before the committee last week, accused the petitioner of being ignorant of the operations of NAHCON, as the alleged deductions were allowed by the Act that established the Commission.

The petitioner, in a statement at the weekend, raised many questions on NAHCON’s defence, saying that it did not make information relating to the deductions available to the service providers, and that the payments were not backed by any treasury receipts, as well as lack of evidence of remittances to the federal government.

The Foundation also challenged the assertion by the Commission that it raised the minimum share capital status of the participating service providers to 5 million Riyals for the 2017 Hajj, to flush out incompetent companies, and that there had been great improvement since then, stressing that Mukhtar should explain with which companies he got the said achievements.