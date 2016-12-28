Hajj seat: Civil society tasks SMPWBs on awareness

Share This





















By Usman Ibn A. Lapai

Kaduna

Independent Hajj Reporters has called on State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and agencies to embark on awareness campaign on its newly introduced pilgrims registration guidelines.

A statement signed by Uba Mana, NAHCON head of media stated that from 2017, intending pilgrims would now be required to produce highly placed citizens, who must be chief Imam of Juma’at Mosque within the pilgrim’s vicinity, court bailiff, traditional ruler or a civil servant not below grade level 12 at the federal or state service.

It also said that some of the conditions were basically meant to tackle the menace of drug-trafficking and abscondment during Hajj.

According the coordinator Muhammad Ibrahim, said that the intending pilgrims were also required to commence installmental payments of N250,000 for 2017 Hajj fare from December to April to make up N1,250,000 pending when the official fares for the Hajj would be announced.

“While we lauded the new guidelines meant to prevent embarrassment, and creates reliable database for Nigeria pilgrims; we equally called on SMPWBs and NAHCON to commence awareness campaign on the new guidelines so that intending pilgrims can be abreast with the Hajj seat procedural rules.

“Such important awareness campaign should not be restricted to electronics, prints and social media. It should be extended to Juma’at mosques, Islamic schools and other Islamic gathering.

“States pilgrims’ welfare boards should consider this a primary responsibility because the process of sales of hajj seats is anchored on the shoulder of state pilgrims’ welfare boards”.

