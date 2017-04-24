‘Harbin Kunama II’: Troops recover arms in Southern Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Operation Harbin Kunama II have recovered large cache of arms and ammunition in southern part of Kaduna State.

The operation was launched last week by the Nigerian Army to curtail activities of armed bandits in Southern Kaduna state, Falgore forest in Kano, Bauchi and Plateau states.

Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman said in a statement the discovery was made when troops embarked on cordon and search of Gwaska, Dangoma, Angwan Far and Bakin Kogi general area of Southern Kaduna State.

He said: “During the operation, the troops recovered 73 Dane Guns, 4 Locally Made Rifles, 1 locally Made Machine Gun and 1 locally made pistol.

“Others include 260 Cartridges, 14 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition, 63 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 1 locally made small machinegGun magazine, a pair of worn out military boot and some quantities of assorted Improvised Ammunition and Pyrotechnics hidden in dug out pits.

“While efforts are ongoing to track down the owners of the arms and ammunition, it is imperative to state the good people of the area have been very supportive and cooperate fully with the military which led to these unprecedented findings.”

He also said troops of Sector 1 of the Operation, which covers Kano State, in conjunction with other security agencies, were carrying out operations in suspected armed bandits’ camps in Falgore forest.