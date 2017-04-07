Harrison Bungon: 365 days without you

By Dauda Zuye-Nda Ageni

The departure of Engineer (Dr) Harrison Yusuf Bungon, the Agwatyap in Kaduna state, to the great beyond on Thursday, April 7, 2016 is still fresh in my memory. Your shocking death in the manner it happened has brought pangs of unbearable pains in my heart because of how dear you were to me and my entire family.

You were an incredible easy person to talk to, even though people addressed you as Agwatyap. You were my role model, you gave me the privilege of having unusual conversations with you, for that l am proud to be associated with you because you touched my life with your humility, wisdom and the fear of God. You left many legacies to your credit. The greatest of all is you cared for others. You were a visionary leader, you were interested in the welfare of your community and it is to your credit that peace reigned in the entire Atyap land while you led your people as their paramount ruler.

In all your dealings with fellow human beings, you were very humble, regarding every person you met as equal. You remembered your age mates and classmates with nostalgia.

You kept in touch with many that you could remember and knew their whereabouts and above all, you assisted as many as you could particularly, the less privileged ones.

To your family members, from the extended to the immediate family, you exhibited an unparalleled love. You also extended similar affections to your friends and associates. You were very generous. You shared whatever God blessed you with. It is on record that sometimes you even went into extra trouble to please others. Indeed, you had an amiable personality. Most people desired your company at first sight.

From the inception of your leadership as Chief of Atyap, you showed love to your people and respect for justice, a dynamic leader, you showed great commitment to peace and unity among the entire people of your chiefdom irrespective of religion, tribe or political affiliations. I am aware of the great efforts you made to ensure that development within your jurisdiction and beyond was evenly spread.

Your untiring efforts at community development, furthering the struggle for peace, faith in your subjects, sincerity and commitment to democratic ideals are legacies for which you would ever be remembered.

I have and believe Atyap people, Kaduna State and the entire country have lost a man of wisdom, great patriotism, immense professional talent and an enthusiastic supporter of progress for his fellow citizens, who dedicated his lifetime to the service of humanity and fatherland. He was an outstanding engineer and a down to earth leader who did not hesitate to take his destiny into his own hands, a man who left strong positive impressions on those who had an opportunity to interact with him.

Since your departure to the great beyond, l am left like a sheep without a shepherd. Still in my bewilderment, l will never forget your extra large heart of accommodating everyone, everything and all situations. I will not forget your faith in the Lord; nor shall l forget your desire always to improve my wellbeing economically, socially and spiritually. All these have being my guiding principle because l cannot in a hurry forget your fatherly advice to me any slightest opportunity l had with you.

Your determination and sincerity of purpose in all that you did while l was with you and your trust in God Almighty for everything is the secret of my success today because you made me to understand that as l trust in man, man may disappoint me but should look, believe and trust in the supernatural being for every of my heart desire. No wonder that the words of elders are the words of wisdom.

I will live to cherish you because you practically led me in the way of the Lord. Your commitment in Church activities, especially in the Church Choir as a member, further really inspired me of the spirit of humility that was in you throughout your life time regardless of the position you found yourself.

Your concern to me and my entire family and the way you admonished us in all spheres of life cannot easily be forgotten. Though you did not live to see my last twins whose birth took place about three weeks after your demise, l found it extremely difficult to say goodbye to you but to have one of the twins named ‘YUSUF’ after you as a mark of respect, trust and believe l have in you and for my family to know that you were so dear to me believing that my young YUSUF will live to faithfully serve the Lord God Almighty all the days of his life.

While l can go on and on to enumerate your sterling qualities as a person l was closed to and as a paramount ruler, who gave all for the service of his people and humanity. I ever remain yours sincerely and pray that you rest in peace in the bosom of the Almighty God.

Ageni wrote from Kaduna