Health worker kidnapped in Sokoto

A health worker, Bello Arzika, has been kidnapped in Sokoto, a union leader has said.

Chairman of Sokoto state Chapter of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHUN), Abdullahi Aliyu, said yesterday that Arzika, an ex-official of the union, was kidnapped on Monday.

“Arzika was travelling to Isa town on Sokoto – Marnona – Isa road this morning when the suspected kidnappers struck,” Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“They were reportedly attacked by a group of armed men at Gidan Sala village and they took only Arzika into the Gundumi Forest.

“They were going to Isa town, headquarters of Isa local government area, for the conduct of the state-wide verification exercise of local government workers which commenced on Monday.

“The details are scanty as at now, but you will hear the details later,” the chairman said.

The police spokesperson in Sokoto, Elmustapha Sani, told NAN that the police had not been formally notified.

“We only heard about the incident unofficially.

“We have not received any report from either the Isa Police Division or Goronyo Division where the forest is located. We will provide you with more details when they emerge later,” he said.

