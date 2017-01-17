Health workers want fairness in anti-graft fight

Share This





















By Moses John

Abuja

President of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to beam his searchlight on all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government in order to get rid of corrupt officials in such MDAs.

Josaih while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said the call became necessary “considering recent happenings in ‎Federal Ministry of Health, where a Medical Director of FMC, Owerri, was charged to court over allege corruption, but was returned to the same position.”

He stressed that the fight against corruption should be total irrespective of the status of an individual, and called for protection of whistleblower in the fight against corruption.

“We also believe that the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari is very pointed in his intent to fight corruption, but we also have issues to settle there because in the Federal Ministry of Health, we are celebrating issues of corruption.

“Imagine that a Medical Director has been charged to court by the EFFC, and today, the whistle blowers are now being punished. This is very serious! In FMC Owerri, the MD, Dr. Mrs. Angela Uwakwe, has been charged to court by EFCC on charges of corruption and the Public Service Rule requires that she should have been asked to step aside. We all know that even in the Ministry of Justice, the Judiciary, where they are the law, judges were alleged and even before they were charged to court, they were asked to step aside.”

Josiah wondered why the Ministry of Health would support “a woman who is charged for corruption to continue to be in office, disregarding all rules.”

“But the Federal Ministry of Health is backing her and perpetuating her in office and empowering her to meet punishment at the whistleblowers. So, we want to ask, is the fight against corruption real? Because if the Federal Ministry of Health has not been washed clean I don’t think the fight is real.”

He further warned against industrial action in the sector in the New Year, “because the workers cannot guarantee industrial harmony in such a condition.”

