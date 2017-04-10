Herders, farmers’ clashes: Ganduje seeks ECOWAS’ intervention

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has called for the intervention of the West African bloc, ECOWAS, to stop the incessant clashes between herdsmen and local farming communities in several states across Nigeria.

Ganduje said ECOWAS should be allowed to come up with an enduring solution to the incessant clashes between Fulani pastoralists and farming communities in the West Africa, especially in Nigeria, where thousands have been killed in such clashes in states like Benue, Taraba, and Kaduna.

Th e Northern states’ governors recently said most of the attacks involving herdsmen in the North where by migrant herdsmen that were from neighbouring countries like Niger and Chad. “You will fi nd a herdsman from a West African country moving about with a herd of cattle of 1,000 which narrow cattle routes cannot contain. Hence the need to trespass farms in search of fodder, which often led to very dangerous disputes,” he said.

Speaking while receiving the national executive members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) at the Government House in Kano on Saturday, the governor said since the herdsmen were itinerant, the best way out of their problem was a collective sub-regional collaboration.

Ganduje, who lamented that many grazing reserves have been converted to farms and other uses, announced that his administration has concluded plans to establish Fulani model villages, with basic infrastructure, to enable the herdsmen settle in one place and concentrate on modern animal

He disclosed that plans were in the offi ng for the establishment of a dairy market in the state as part of strategies to add value to the dairy valuechain, while a dam and grazing reserve would be provided in Falgore forest to facilitate the establishment of a Fulani permanent base within the area.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the Pastoral Resolve (PARE), a non-governmental organisation focused on solving the perennial confl ict between farmers and pastoralists, even before he became president, noting that his administration had demonstrated a resolve to end clashes between farmers and herdsmen, which is a threat to national security.

In his speech, the National President of MACBAN, Muhammadu Zuru, urged government to pay more attention to sensitising pastoralists and farmers on the need to shun violence. He also asked governments at all levels to focus on nomadic education.