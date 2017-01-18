Herdsmen attacks and the responsibility to protect

Share This





















By Agwu Ukiwe Okali

The deadly attacks on various Nigerian communities in recent times, usually attributed to “Fulani herdsmen”, are one of the most serious and, at the same time, perplexing problems dogging the Nigerian polity today.

One does not have to look far for evidence of the seriousness of this problem, as almost every few weeks, reports surface of yet another invasion of a farming community by these herdsmen, often leading to the slaughter of many villagers and heavy destruction of settlements and property, including crops. The dispute over the number of people killed in the attack on Agatu in Benue State earlier this year, with some reports putting the figure in the hundreds, tells its own story, as do the recent reported attacks on several largely Christian Southern Kaduna communities, including the attacks just last month, widely reported by the international press, in which around 40 people were killed. Other attacks of note in the past several months include the attack on Kodomun in Adamawa State, Ukpabi Nimbo and Uzo-Uwani communities in Enugu State, and the infamous attack that killed a traditional ruler of Bokkos town in Plateau State, which provoked protests by youths of the town, who, in turn, were fired at, and some killed, by elements of the security forces that you would have expected to have done something to forestall the original herdsmen attack in the first place!

It is important to make clear what one is saying here. One is not saying that these herdsmen have in all cases acted totally out of the blues, without perceived justification. It is a fact indeed that behind some of these attacks are long-standing conflicts and disputes deriving from competing claims of entitlement to use of particular stretches of land. And it is also a fact that the attacks in some cases have been justified as reprisal attacks against an earlier one claimed to have been perpetrated against the herdsmen communities themselves.

What one is rather saying is that no amount of claim of entitlement or of exacting revenge for some earlier wrong can justify storming a village, typically in the dead of night, to burn down the place and kill as many people as one can. This is like being complainant, prosecutor, judge and executioner all at once. Obviously, no organized society can allow any individual or groups of individuals to operate in such a manner and with such dire consequences to others. Yet, surprisingly, this appears to be the situation we are faced with here.

Now, in the past this situation would have presented all concerned with a serious conundrum. Under the then prevailing doctrine of international law, a sovereign nation state had absolute control and prerogative over matters occurring within its own territory, and more so if the matter involved only its own nationals. A most unfortunate illustration of the operation of this doctrine was the Rwanda genocide of 1994, in which hundreds of thousands of people, men, women and children, mostly ethnic Tutsis were slaughtered during a 100-day killing orgy while the whole world looked on helplessly. Even when France finally intervened, though its motives were not free of suspicion, having first sought the backing of the UN Security Council, there were still some notable objections from traditionalists to this violation of the doctrine of sovereignty and concern as to its precedent-setting impact – even under this most extreme of circumstances.

Everything changed, however, with the holding in 2005 by Member States of the United Nations of the World Summit to Prevent Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity. At that important gathering, of which, significantly, the African Union was a major promoter, and which was attended by a very impressive number Heads of State and Governments, two important norms were established for the protection of people and population groups from atrocities of the above-listed kind. Firstly, it was affirmed that individual States bore primary responsibility for protection of their populations from these atrocities. Secondly, the summit affirmed the collective responsibility of the international community to intervene to protect a population in the last resort, especially where “national authorities manifestly fail” to do so. This dual commitment, popularly referred to as the Responsibility to Protect and colloquially as “R2P”, has become a crucial pillar of modern international law, especially its humanitarian law branch.

This brings up squarely the issue of the discharge by the Nigerian authorities of their responsibility to protect the various villages and communities that have either been the target of attacks (some repeatedly) by Fulani herdsmen or appear likely to be so. As might be expected, there have been very many loud calls and remonstrations to the Nigerian security authorities to take decisive actions to stem these attacks attributed to herdsmen, one of which attacks actually resulted in the kidnapping for ransom of a prominent and highly respected politician and one-time candidate for President.

Returning to the international obligation imposed by the responsibility to protect, it is instructive to explore how this obligation may be enforced under international law.

Here, one must always bear in mind that while the subjects of domestic law are individual persons, the subjects of international law are nation states. This necessarily points to differing kinds of enforcement regimes and mechanisms for violations of legal obligations. In the case of international obligations of States, enforcement measures include diplomatic strictures, economic, trade and financial sanctions and ultimately military measures. However, a very significant downside to enforcement measures against a State is, of course, the fact that these measures hurt the country as a whole and may even work to the detriment of the very victims whose interests the sanctions are invoked to protect. For this reason, among others, modern enforcement measures have sought to target, by way of financial and travel sanctions, for example, particular individuals who are believed to be behind the complained of activity or are well-placed to influence action in the direction desired by the sanction regime. Current examples include European Union and United States sanctions against individual members of President Putin’s inner circle over Russia’s actions in the Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea. An interesting “enforcement” approach, by the way, is that adopted in a suit filed before the ECOWAS Court on behalf of several victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue State. In this case, based on alleged conventional human rights violations, the “enforcement” sought for is monetary damages – 500 billion plus Naira from the Nigerian Government.

Dr. Okali, a former Registrar of the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, is Founder-Chairman of The Okali Seminal Ideas Foundation for Africa (OSIFA)

Like this: Like Loading...