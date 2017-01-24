Herdsmen kidnap council chair, 2 others in Delta

Share This





















By Our correspondent

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly Kidnapped the immediate past transition committee chairman of Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, Chief Friday Akpoyibo, with two others.

According to reports, Akpoyibo and two others were kidnapped along Auchi-Abuja while travelling to Abuja.

While confirming this, Akpoyibo’s ex-aide said: “He was going to Abuja to attend the inauguration of the recently appointed executives of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority when the hoodlums struck. They were taken into the bush after being disposed of their personal items.”

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said he has not been informed of the incident.

But the Commissioner of Police, CP Zannah Ibrahim, confirmed the abduction in a text forwarded to our correspondent.

The text read: “Chief Friday Akpoyibo was kidnapped yesterday evening (Sunday) in Auchi area, on his way to Abuja…”

