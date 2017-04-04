Herdsmen kill 4 in Benue community

By Lubem Gena

Abuja

Nzaav village located in Yaav council ward of Kwande local government area of Benue state was yesterday invaded by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen and killed no fewer than four people.

Our correspondent gathered from sources in the village that as early as 4am yesterday, the Fulani came in large numbers carrying AK 47 rifles and blocked all the major roads leading in and out of the village.

The source, who asked not to be named in print, said the team was immediately divided into two in which each was respectively charged with burning down buildings, while the other was battle ready and was mandated to shoot at sight.

It would be recalled that this is the fourth time the village has been invaded in the last two years which have resulted to several deaths and damage to properties and livelihoods as well as ravaged farmlands.

In the latest attack, those who were clearly identified were Samuel Keghenmo Anume also known as SK and his cousin, Tavershima Dabur.

Two other persons, whose corpses were deposited at NKST Christian hospital located in the headquarters of the council ward, Jato-Aka, were yet to be identified.

Speaking via telephone, another local said, the invaders came into the hitherto quiet village through the Kashimbila axis of Taraba state, emphasising that rumour went viral in the were the Jukun ethnic group were camping large number or mercenaries, but their destination was not made available.

According to him, the situation has gotten out of hand, but the state and federal government are not doing enough to control the situation, but are pretending that all is well.

He said: “They all know what we are going through in this part of the country but they have decided to keep mute and watch as our communities are ravaged by the herdsmen.

“This is a clear demonstration of impunity. Those who are engaged in open criminality are allowed to do so without anybody raising a voice. It is unfortunate. I can tell you that those killed in these unfortunate attacks are harmless people and they are not supposed to die violent deaths.”

In earlier instances, a group, Vanguard Against Tiv Massacre (VATIM), had emphasised on several occasions that the recent crisis had so far resulted in over 500 reported cases of deaths in several communities in Buruku, Kwande, Agatu, Gwer East, Gwer West, Guma and Gboko, the worst hit being Buruku and Kwande local government areas with over 30,000 persons displaced and property and livelihoods worth billions of naira destroyed.