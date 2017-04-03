‘High cost of condoms may increase HIV/AIDS spread’

By Usman Ibn A. Lapai

Kaduna

Fears that the spread of HIV/AIDS may rise astronomically due to increase in the price of condom known to be the core preventive measure of the scourge has been allayed by a researcher and cure claimant, Dr Ayodele Adeleye.

Speaking to journalists on his revolutionary findings, Adeleye who claimed to have treated and cured many Nigerians of the scourge through his therapy, said the number of infected persons were at the risk of increase.

He said from the time of his discovery and treatment of the disease since the 1990s, when he retired from ABU Zaria and now, the prevalence had not been rising “as it is now,” adding that “this motivated me to research into it.”

“Findings conducted within certain radius in the Kaduna state show that the price of common condoms has jumped from the usual N30, 40, 50 to N100 and above, making it essentially impossible for jobless youths to access it in this era of recession.

“Most of them had to take risk eventually even when they know the implications of what they are doing to themselves and their opponents in the unavoidable circumstances,” he said.