High port charges: NPA understudies cargo handling in Africa

The issue of cargo handling charges at ports has continued to be a problem across West and Central African countries. Is there any hope for a better deal? JOHNSON UCHENNA reports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) recently revealed it has embarked on a study of cargo handling charges in various ports in West and Central Africa to ascertain whether Nigerian importers pay more than importers in other African countries and determine the degree of difference as well as find a common ground.

Managing Director of NPA, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman disclosed this during a visit of the management of the authority to the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) at the association’s headquarters in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

Usman said the competiveness of Nigerian ports is something that is critical for the federal government to address.

She said, “We have embarked on a study to determine the financial competitiveness of our ports. We are looking at the respective tariffs across ports in West and Central Africa and Africa as a whole and to compare with what obtains in Nigeria.

“To the extent that we discover our ports are more expensive, we shall make a recommendations to the Federal Government to reduce our charges to enable more cargo come into our country.”

During the meeting, the agents named as the biggest impediments to cargo clearing in Lagos ports, widespread corruption among agencies of government, high port charges, bad roads and all comers’ presence and touting.

The National President of ANLCA, Prince Olayiwola Shittu called on the managing director of the NPA who led the delegation to use all her might and spirit to tackle corruption in the port.

He said, “Corruption also contributes so much to high costs in the port, but sometimes, we are told that NPA gave them approval for increase of charges. We all must put our hands on deck to make our ports more competitive, because the ports are now less competitive that is why importers use land borders. Our ports are large enough to contain our cargoes.

“Touts take advantage of ignorant importers to defraud them, but our members are not touts. They have clear office locations and are known down to their various villages.”

Other top officials of ANLCA took turns to brief the NPA MD about issues and developments in the ports that needs the authority’s intervention.

Some of them include collection of bribes of up to N1000 from trucks by security agencies at the Tin Can Port Gate 2 and barring genuine customs agents entrance into the ports, where touts and food sellers miraculously gain entrance, especially in Apapa Port.

Responding to the issues raised, the NPA boss said, “I have noted the areas of high concern and some of these issues we have commenced clear path on addressing them and in some instances we have even given direction on implementation but our officers have not implementation as directed. We have mentioned the issue of corruption in the industry, I request that we also have more private discussions where we can trash out leakages.

“I am not sure all of you are aware that I am a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, the committee in 2017 is coming to domicile an office in the Nigerian Ports Authority on implementing a report that was submitted by ICPC on corruption index in the port administration. So we shall embark strongly on anti-corruption measures in the ports in 2017.”

She reminded that she had given clear directive three months ago on implementation of biometrics identity cards for port users, hitting that she now need to see clear implementation.

“The executive director, marine operation is here now, I am issuing directive immediately as regards that. We need to see a significant improvement in that area and that is why we put a new framework for accessing our ports,” she stressed.

She also disclosed that the perennially bad port road will be repared in 2017.

She said, “Regarding the bad roads that we have seen I have held several discussions with the federal minister of works and housing and he has confirmed that it was included in the 2017 budget. The works for repair of the port access roads were also having for the Nigerian ports access roads. We also having discussions on the congestion that we have seen and the need for the NPA to work with stakeholders to identifying holding bay and truck parks to enable cargo evacuation out of the port to be more efficient. I am having meetings with Lagos State Government and other service providers at proffering electronic solutions on the issue of trucks and holding bays for packing.

“I have also noted your concern on the need for sanitise access into our ports. We have given clear directive to commence process of biometric card to access our ports. We are looking at some models of implementing that and we should be able to have a clear framework by second quarter of 2017, but as it were, whatever process we have we need to have stronger compliance. As you have raised here, you have people that are doing business but are not even permitted to the port. This is completely unacceptable.”

The NPA who also called at the headquarters of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), was confronted with the issue of non-inclusion of freight forwarders in the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) of the NPA for the ports.

She however assured them of the review of the SOP to include freight forwarders. She also encouraged them to continue voicing out on issues that may berate the development of the port sector.

