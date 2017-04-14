Hoodlums attack Kogi gov

It’s not true – Aide

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

The convoy of Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, was on Wednesday evening alleged to have been attacked by hoodlums in Ega, near Idah, on his way back from Ibaji local government where he had gone to flag off the construction of the major road leading to the town.

It was alleged that before the attack, while on courtesy visit to Atta Igala, Michael Ame Oboni, the governor had promised that when he returned, he would supervise the demolition of the house of a kidnapper.

The source disclosed that on his return from Ibaji, the hoodlums mounted a road block by the Ega market while they continued their demand for the governor to pay workers and pensioners.

According to the source, when his security detail sighted the road block, they started shooting into the air to scare the hoodlums, and the pandemonium that followed made many persons to run for their lives.

However, in a swift reaction, the Director-General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, described as “blatant falsehood,” reports by some group of “rumour peddlers” that the governor was attacked when he visited Kogi East to flag off a major road project and also attend to issues of security of the people in the area.

He told newsmen yesterday that the promoters of the rumour might have “possibly paid some hoodlums to attack the governor.”

He said: “The Governor was not attacked anywhere. It was a carnival atmosphere everywhere he went yesterday in Kogi East.

“The people of Kogi East are wonderful people who cherish what the governor is doing to develop the District. Insinuating that they attacked a Governor who has brought development to their domain is an insult to the sensibilities of the good and great people of the District.

“The governor was given a heroic welcome in Kogi East which is a clear indication that the ethnic campaign by the enemies of the state failed.”