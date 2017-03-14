House committee clerk slumps, dies at NASS

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Clerk of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Mohammed Shuaibu is dead.

Blueprint gathered that Shuibu who drove himself to work yesterday, ahead of a scheduled meeting of the committee, slumped while walking down the National Assembly staircase at about 12noon.

He was said to have been rushed to National Assembly clinic where he was confirmed dead.

Chairman of the committee, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, (APC Borno), confirmed Shuaibu’s death, adding that the clerk arrived Abuja from Zaria for the meeting, but died some minutes before it commenced.

Monguno also said: “Shuaibu was a hard-working person and was deployed to the committee about a year ago.”

The remains of late Mohammed Shuaibu, who hailed from Zaria in Kaduna state, is said to have been taken to his hometown for burial.