House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency during a two-day public hearing on a Bill for Act to amend the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act

From right: Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, Chairman, House Committee on Banking and Currency, Hon. Jones Chukwudi Onyereri and a member of the committee, Hon. Nuhu Damburam Abubakar, during a two-day public hearing on a Bill for Act to amend the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act: (HB698), an Act to Repeal Peoples Bank of Nigeria Act: (HB353), an Act to Amend the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act: (BH 534) and an Act to Amend the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (Establishment etc) Act..(HB 114), at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday

Photo: Ayuba Raji