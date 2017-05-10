How $9.8m, £74,000 was found in Andrew Yakubu’s house – Witness

By Vivan Okejeme

Abuja

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Andrew Yakubu, yesterday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how the $9.8 million and £74,000 was found in the defendant’s house in Kaduna.

Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was arraigned by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a six-count charge of money laundering and false asset declaration.

Led in evidence by prosecuting counsel, Ben Ikani, the witness, Tasiu Abubakar, a superintendent of police attached to EFCC, said “on February 2, the EFCC Zonal Head of Operation in Kano received information of money kept in the defendant’s house in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna state”.

The witness said when he received the information, the zonal head directed the Intelligent and Special Operation Section (ISOS) to carry out an investigation on the said house.

He said a search warrant was obtained and they presented it to the caretaker of the house, Yakubu Bitrus, a brother to the defendant.

“We then demanded for the key to the house from his brother, who told us the key was not with him, but he then called an iron bender who came with break-in materials and opened the door.

“After discovering the safe, the team, along with the defendant’s brother, proceeded to EFCC office in Kano, where key experts were invited to unlock the safe,’’ he said.

Abubakar said the defendant was out of the country for medical treatment when the money was uncovered, but on Feb. 8, he came with his counsel and his statement was recorded.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed admitted in evidence the four-panel safe, the search warrant and the defendant’s statement after the prosecution applied to tender them and adjourned until May 24 for continuation of the trial.