How Badeh moved N1.4b in 7 months – Witness

Stories by Vivian Okejeme Abuja

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Buhari, has revealed to the Federal High Court, Abuja, more details into how the former Chief of Air Staff , Alex Badeh allegedly siphoned N1.4billion within seven months to construct a 5-story mall.

Badeh is standing trial alongside a fi rm, Iyalikam Nigeria Limited, on a 10-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption to the tune of N3.97billion Buhari an investigative offi cer and forensic analyst at the forensic department of the EFCC, informed the trial court that, upon the constitution of a Special Task Force (STF) team, in November 2015 by the acting chairman of the commission, to investigate the Offi ce of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on arms procurement and the Nigerian Airforce contracts, they were assigned fi ve addresses and properties to investigate. Th e addresses located in Abuja, were listed as: No. 19, Kumasi crescent, Wuse 2, No. 6, Ogun river crescent, Maitama, No. 2 Nelson Mandela, Asokoro, No.2, Oda crescent off Aminu Kano crescent Wuse 2 and a plaza on Ahmadu Bello way, Garki 2. As the lead investigator into the properties, he informed the court that, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) was written for records of the properties, which they were furnished with and then proceeded to visit each of the properties. While being led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs SAN, the investigator stated that on getting to the property at No. 2 Oda crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, they found out that the property was a 5 fl oor mall under construction.

“Th e contractor was invited and it was made to oblige the commission with its projects account, on the analysis of the project account, it was discoveredthat over N800million out of the N1.2billion which was the total turn over to the account; the N800million came straight from the Nigerian Airforce. “Th e Managing Director of Wright builders, the construction company was invited to shed more light on the infl ow from the Nigerian Airforce account and explain the source of the balance of N500million, discovered to have come straight from the Bureau de Change, and he admitted that he was contacted by the then Chief of Air Staff to procure the land and build the mall for him.

“Th e BDC operator who paid in the money into the account was also invited while the rest of the transaction was traced to another of their colleague; Bani Nbaka Bureau de Change, that admitted receiving same from Mustapha Yahaya, Managing Director of Wright Builders”, he stated. Upon invitation by the commission, the operator of Bani Mbaka BDC admitted receiving same from former director of fi nance at the Nigerian Airforce, S. A. Ishau for the construction of the mall. “Analysis on the account of Wright builders with Zenith bank revealed all monies came from NAF 106b account and NAF camp account, Mogadishu barracks.

“Air Commodore Seyi, E. A. Abu were invited from Cairo and Ishau, to which they admitted that it is part of the N500millon, is the N200million that was set aside from the account, for the Chief of Air Staff under the instruction of Ishau.

Th ey executed those payments over a period of seven months”, he added. Earlier, Braimoh Gidado, an assistant deed registrar with the Adamawa state land registry, informed the court a property that was investigated by the EFCC with allocation number ADSMLS/9900, which he said was originally allocated to Muhammadu Fofoye before it was transferred to Abu Umar ventures limited and then to one Prince and Princess services Justice Okon Abang however, adjourned the matter to May 2, 3 and 4 for continuation of trial and evidence of the Prosecution witness 17.