How Buhari is dealing with Nigerians

By Muhammad Ajah

President Muhammadu Buhari is such a lucky president who came at the time of need; though he had seen; he is attempting to conquer. He has come on a rescue mission. But not lucky in the Nigerian context because no contemporary Nigerian leader has suffered the humiliation and betrayal he underwent in his quest to lead and cleanse the country. He is really dealing “boldly and wonderfully” with Nigerians as the need arises. In such wise, many are happy while some are unhappy.

It is natural. And history has records of how enemies sprout up against good men in societies where massive corruption, injustice, iniquity, lawlessness, free wealth, hooliganism and faithlessness held sway. Nigeria had been under the spell of a cabal in the government.

This cabal has been fighting to undermine the plans of Mr. President who has planned to break the deadly group. It has not been easy but he is dealing with the situations. And positive results are palpable. Let us examine some of his pragmatic methodology in dealing with Nigerians as a people who had proved difficult to govern in the past. There are over a 1001 ways the President has positively dealt with Nigerians, though some people are born destructive critics. The order of placements here is insignificant. Undoubtedly, there are great challenges facing the nation.

His victory in the last presidential polls

This topic, obsolete as it may look, is still very relevant in the discussion about modern Nigeria democratic evolution. The spirit of patriotism in him made him not to lose hope in his determination to change the wrongs of the past leaders and place Nigeria on the course of development. It is patriotic to be persistent for a good cause. Many Nigerians know that he won the previous presidential elections before that of 2015, though he was denied by the wall of corruption. A man who wept profusely for betrayal by his compatriots would have opted out of contest for the fourth time. He set aside all the harrowing moments for 12 years and here he is doing all what is possible to revive our fatherland.

Foreign trips

Criticisms have overtaken rationality in many citizens who claim that the foreign trips of the President are waste of funds and administrative time. But sound minds have comprehended the duo of security and economic reasons as the paramount motive for the trips. There can be no compromise to the security of this land. Nigeria was at the brim of national disintegration in a calculated attempt to use Boko Haram from the Northeast. Hardly was it to disconnect foreign hands in the terrorist activities.

It still baffles observers the capture of white men and foreigners in the Sambisa Forest which was the stronghold of the terrorists. There were reports of captured foreign war helicopters alleged to have been supplying weapons to the Boko Haram group in the forest that resisted defeat for long time. Just like the way the Niger Delta militancy began and gradually stabilized due to arms machinery dealings, the Boko Haram could not have had factories to produce the arms it required to fight or the money it needed to recruit members. There must have been illegal arms dealings. In the nutshell, the President had to go to all the countries that can help in defeating the terrorists. And for sure, no amount of money spent on such mission to save Nigeria can be termed to be much.

War on corruption

The war on corruption by the present administration is real and succeeding. 565 billion naira has been recovered and properties worth over three trillion naira have been seized from looters. Cases of corruption being prosecuted by the federal government against treasury looters are many in the courts. Many of the accused looters have spent days in the prisons.

Many have confessed by returning part of their loots, though virtually none of them has been convicted. This is why the menace may not be defeated because the looters know that nothing can come out of the prolonged court proceedings and judgements. However, the federal government said all ongoing corruption trials should be concluded promptly. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while meeting with the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) chaired by Professor Itse Sagay urged the anti-graft agencies to step up their engagement with the public.

Enough of the struggle to convince Nigerians that President Buhari means well for our dear country. The above achievements are manifestations of patriotic revolution. Wailers and sadists cannot cease to be in a society but it is important to note that even the sadists know too well that the man at the helm of affairs of Nigeria today is not corrupt; he hates corruption and its associates and he will do anything constitutionally possible to crush them. He is rebuilding a totally broken country – reconstructing the spine of the Nigerian state and this has made hardship inevitable.

Ajah is an advocate of humanity, peace and good governance in Abuja. E-mail mobahawwah@yahoo.co.uk.

