‘How Dangote is industrializing Africa’

Through its huge investments across Africa, the creation of jobs and philanthropic activities, Dangote Group, is industrializing African countries, President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) Muheeba Farida Dankaka has said.

The Group currently has investments and manufacturing plants in about 20 African countries.

Dangote Cement Plc is Africa’s leading cement producer with three plants in Nigeria (Gboko, Benue State, Obajana, Kogi State and Ibese, Ogun State).

Dangote Cement also has operations in 17 other African countries: Ghana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroun, Liberia, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Congo, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Chad, Mali and Niger. The company is about setting up a cement plant in Nepal.

The KADCCIMA President said it is against this backdrop that the Chamber has been collaborating with the Dangote Group, and to further develop the real sector of the continent.

She said the Chamber’s annual Trade Fair has provided a platform for collaboration to further scale up this strides through interactions with participating African countries.

Mrs. Dankaka, who was speaking to newsmen in Kaduna said the Chamber has been partnering with the Dangote Group for about 30 years.

According to her, the Group has been a major sponsor and partner during its annual Trade Fair.

The KADCCIMA President said the partnership has helped to ginger business climates where investors around the world interact in Kaduna.