By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

A prosecution witness, number three, Mrs. Zainab Ibrahim-Kokobili, yesterday, narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja, how chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, got N2.1 billion from the Offi ce of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), three months to the 2015 presidential election.

Dokpesi and his company are answering to a six-count charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Th e anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants received funds from the ONSA for Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential media campaign. According to the charge the fund was released to the defendants by the detained former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), between October 2014 and March 19, 2015.

Th e funds were allegedly transferred from an account of the offi ce of NSA operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to a FirstBank of Nigeria Plc account owned by Daar Investment and Holding Company Limited Th e transaction the prosecution said was in breach of Section 58 (4) (b) of the Public Procurement Act 2007 and punishable under section 58 (6) and 7 of the same Act, as well as under section 17 (b) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

Testifying, the witness who is a relationship manager with First Bank Plc, Maitama branch, Abuja, said that the defendants got a cash lodgement of N2.1 billion from ONSA between January and March 2015. Led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Oluwaleke Atolagbe, the witness told the court that Dokpesi is a signatory to the First Bank account where the fund was paid into. “My lord, the customer sent instructions to the bank for payments.

Money was paid after getting confi rmation from the customer. “High Chief Raymond Anthony Alegho Dokpesi was the signatory who sent instructions for the payments,” the witness said. While being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, the witness, said she did not know when the account was opened, stressing that it was, however, operational before the N2.1 billion was lodged into it by ONSA. Justice John Tsoho adjourned further hearing on the matter till May 24 and 25.