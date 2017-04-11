How I spend my security votes, El-Rufai replies NASS

Challenges lawmakers on own budget

‘I earn N.47m monthly’

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

The debate over fiscal transparency between Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, continued yesterday with the governor giving a breakdown of how he spends his security votes, and also disclosing details of his monthly salary.

Dogara, had at a retreat for the National Assembly staff recently in Kaduna, challenged Governor el-Rufai to champion the cause of transparency in the budgetary process.

He said: “I will like to challenge him (El-Rufai) to champion this cause for transparency in the budgetary process from the National Assembly to other arms of government, the Judiciary first. We want to see clearly how chief executives of states (governors)… how they are paid. What do they spend monthly as security votes? And if they can publish what happens to local government funds under their jurisdictions. That will help our discussion going forward.”

Dogara’s comment came after El-Rufai tasked the federal legislature to open its books on the “opaque N115billion” 2016 budget for the arm of government.

But in a counter response, in a strongly worded statement by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwa, the governor revealed his pay slip which shows that he earns net salary of N470, 521.74 monthly, comprising basic salary of N185, 308.75 and hardship allowance of N370, 617.50, with PAYE tax deduction of N85, 404.51.

On security votes, the governor, as demanded by Speaker Dogara, said the state spent its N4.558 billion security votes on acquisition of geo-position interceptors and locations of GSM, drones and unmanned vehicles, installation of CCTV and support of network of federal security agencies in the state.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a challenge by Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, calling on Kaduna state to make public its Security Votes and Local Government expenditure.

“This challenge was thrown as a response to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s request to the National Assembly (NASS) to provide further details on the opaque N115 billion 2016 NASS budget.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes this challenge as a necessary step to improve and strengthen our democracy and would like to respond as follows: “the budgets of all state governments in Nigeria are detailed unlike the budget of the National Assembly which is a single line item of over N100 billion that divulges zero information or details.

“NASS, can at least, break down its own single line budget into the hundreds of line items that are detailed in every state government budget in Nigeria. It is disingenuous to respond to every request for transparency by casting aspersions.

“The Kaduna state government in 2016, in an unprecedented step, published not only its own budget, but also that of all the 23 Local Government Councils online on the www.openkaduna.com.ng website.

The Local Government budgets provide details of the recurrent and capital spending of every single LG in a transparent manner.

“The proposed 2017 LG Budgets, currently before the state Assembly, are also already online on the same website, and on www.kdsg.gov.ng. Approved state Budgets 2016-2017 can be found on http://openkaduna.com.ng/Budget/approved-budget. We invite the Right Honourable Speaker to download and peruse at his pleasure.

“As regards Kaduna State Security Votes, once again, if the Honourable Speaker had run an online search, he would have discovered the details of our spending priorities on security as a State Government.

“As our Kaduna Comprehensive Security Architecture (KADCoSA) outlines, the State is directing security spending on four pillars; Justice, Technology, Community Engagement and Support to Security Agencies.

“The 2017 budget details specific amounts: N1.5 billion for the Procurement & Installation of CCTV Cameras for Monitoring and Surveillance towards reducing criminal activities within the metropolis. N193million for Procurement of Geo-position Interceptor and location of GSM UMTS System to check the trends and intercept/locate kidnappers’ GSM calls.

“N265 million for the procurement of drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to identify locations of armed bandits in our Forest Reserves across the state and the Establishment of a Forensic Laboratory to assist in determining substantial evidence in cases that otherwise proved difficult in the past.

”In addition, N2.6billion is allocated in 2017 to support the network of federal Security Agencies in Kaduna with communications, logistics and material.

“The 2015 accounts of the Kaduna State Government have been audited, and the audit summary published in major newspapers and on the state website on 21st June 2016. The Accountant-General’s report for 2016 has been finalised and its audit is ongoing and will be published as usual.

“The call to #OpenNASS is not a personal one. It is one which the leadership of the National Assembly owes to all Nigerians. It is therefore disingenuous for the Speaker to use State Government budgets as the excuse for the opacity of the NASS budget.

“In 2016, the NASS’ budget for its 469 members was larger than the capital budget of Kaduna state, with close to 10 million inhabitants. It is also larger than the entire budget of several Nigerian States. Over the past 10 years from 2008, the NASS as an institution has cost the country over a trillion naira without any detail on how this amount was allocated and spent.”