How Kano senator redefines representation

By Sulaiman Muhammad Ayagi

Unlike in the past, or at the return of the country to democratic governance in 1999 where ‘doctrine of necessity and opportunity’ as well as other factors brought different political characters from Nigeria’s diverse communities in form of representatives succeeded only in breeding what is today known as willing and unwilling leaders. It consequently resulted in electing a number of hitherto unwilling crop of politicians as representatives of people by attaining different elective positions at states and national levels; however, the increasing political awareness of democratic ideals amongst the electorates had not only altered the equation and perception of what leadership or representation entails but had swept out such opportunists from the corridors of representation. This is against the backdrop of the very essence of the people’s mandate that could not be translated to their welfare by a majority segment of such elected representatives.

Nevertheless, the then Nigeria’s fledgling democratic institution became threatened by the actions or inactions of “accidental political gladiators’ lacking a clear–cut political will to lead, transform and emancipate the country from the many decades of military rule or intervention in the art of governance against their constitutional national call. However, the little successes recorded in transition from a civilian administration to another has proved Nigerians’ desire for a paradigm shift that makes different categories of elected political office holders to be answerable to the electorates.

Whereas one remains apolitical but keen observer of Nigeria’s political terrain; in particular, the commensurate dividends expected of democracy occasioned by purpose and meaningful leadership representation especially at the nation’s highest assembly. It is not a gainsaying that Kano State has not cultivated its reasonable share of representation until the advent of the current (or 8th) National Assembly.

The emergence of a vibrant and one–time outspoken house of representative member cum chairman, Appropriation Committee (pre–budget padding era of the erstwhile suspended Representative of Kiru/Bebeji) as a Senator representing Kano North has opened yet another vista of discourse amongst political science students and the electorates on what representation at the hallowed chamber of the Senate entails. Such redefinition has changed the general perception of the electorates from being a crop of beggars who became vulnerable to the dictum of unwilling reps. However, current mantra of representation being witnessed at the northern senatorial district of Kano empowered the electorates to be briefed of the tenure of their elected representatives in form of performance rating, achievements and future plans amongst critical indices of measuring one’s scorecard.

Unlike in the past where the reverse is the case, Senator Barau has upturned the card by making elected representatives to be answerable to the electorates!

A fraction of 2 years out of a 4–year elective mandate may not necessarily measure individual performance in view of economic and political challenges that bedeviled the current dispensation; however, the aforestated factor did not hinder Senator Barau from replicating and consolidating his past national calling or achievements while at the lower house with vigor, expertise and experience having wider constituency responsibility and coverage. The Kano north senator has dexterously exhibited courageous leadership and competence to deliver. His recent redeployment to chair the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund from Downstream Committee is not only a welcome development but commendable. He vindicated his mettle and constituents that the confidence reposes in him will not be in vain as the objective behind his national representation is being rolled out day in day out!

It is an interesting political note and lesson to keen observers of activities at the national assembly that a number of contributions geared towards transforming the living conditions of a senatorial district that constitute of over 12 local government areas is becoming a template for considering a prospective people’s representative not only in Kano State but other neighboring states. Whereas some senators preoccupied themselves to scouting of contracts at the detriment of fulfilling pre-election promises to the electorates; records and actions of Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau, humbly and popularly called ‘Barau Maliya’ by admirers have vindicated the hitherto neglected and deprived electorates of Kano North Senatorial Zone that the impact of meaningful representation is on full course!

It is to the credit of this promising and forward looking Senator that he tabled before the floor of the Senate the ‘urgent need to repair the deplorable state of immotorability of Karaye–Kiru–Bebeji federal highway.

This section of his senatorial jurisdiction is not only Kano’s farmers’ pride zone but an untapped economic goldmine! Other significant national contributions tabled by Senator Barau and endorsed by the nation’s red chamber are additional federal roads that require urgent or complete overhaul not limited to Dayi–Kabo–Yalwan Danziyal upto Gwarzo/Kano road. What a positive way to transport farm produce and ginger economic activities for critical and sustained economic growth of the electorates and Kano State in general.

Kano North’s senatorial district would have perpetually remained a backward zone but for the ‘power of Card Reader and collective people’s will’ to change the status–quo’ which reshaped their destiny.

Unlike the heartbreaking culture that pervades the zone for 16 consecutive years of misrepresentation, the zone is currently a potential host to federal institution. Recent move by Senator Barau has made his sponsored bill to pass first reading for the ‘establishment of Federal Polytechnic at Kabo town.’

The strive and quest to serve public is not limited to northern senatorial district in Kano State but recent strategy and effort of the distinguished senator has spurred him to sponsor and get the nod of his colleagues in the Senate to approve for the conversion of FCE Kano to “Federal University of Education.” Had it been the senator is selfish and lacking in political sagacity as well as capacity to accommodate all would not have promoted a cause that is beyond the shores of his senatorial zone! Nonetheless, the senator’s action has proved cynics wrong and kept them wagging in a state of confusion.

As Nigeria’s national political space continues to attract energetic and political will from diverse regions in addition to being characterized with high level of sophistication; nonetheless, Kano state and in particular Senator Barau’s presence and contributions on the floor of the red chamber must be explored to the fullest. Never shall bench warmers whose trade in stock is distribution of peanuts to beleaguered electorates and vulnerable youths devoid of any meaningful project(s) should secure public mandate to represent us.

The youths and other stakeholders’ general perception of Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau as embodiment of service to humanity will not, in anyway be wrong for a purposeful representation as electorates have nowadays realized the core service of a senator at the national level as redefined by Senator Barau.

Ayagi wrote from Abuja via

smayagi@gmail.com

