How NIPOGA can tackle youth unemployment

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa; host school of this year’s Nigerian Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) tagged ‘Nasarawa 2017’ has been a beehive of activities since April 29, when the competition commenced. ENE OSANG reports that over 4,000 youths from about 50 polytechnics participating in the competition stand the opportunity of gainful employment.

With the steady increase in the rate of youth unemployment in the country, especially as graduates are churned out yearly from the higher institutions of learning and no hope of jobs, youths participating in this year’s NIPOGA has been urged to display their talents and be scouted for sponsorship.

The Nasarawa state Governor, Tanko Almakura, at the flag-off of the event challenged participants to grab the opportunity of the competition and showcase their talents, in order to attract sponsors to themselves.

According to him, the games festival was a good ground for talent hunt, just as he called on sports luminaries present to contribute to youth development by scouting for talented sportsmen and women while the games lasted and also promote them.

He noted that sports festivals such as NIPOGA is organised to foster unity, peace and friendship among students, staff and institutions, urging all involved in the competition to ensure this is achieved.

Represented by his Deputy, Silas Aliyu Agara, gov. Al-Makura tasked the contingents to not only compete to represent their individual states or institutions but make themselves sportsmen and women to represent the country and at international level.

”I urge all participants to compete in a friendly and cordial atmosphere and also exhibit maturity as you represent your various institutions. Compete in a healthy rivalry that demonstrate sportsmanship and you will enjoy the competition,” he said.

”I also urge you to follow the rules of the games by avoiding to take any stimulants as this will affect the objective of the festival and also tarnish your image,” he added.

The school’s Rector and President NIPOGA council, Professor Shettimma Abdulkadir Saidu, said Nasarawa 2017 is unique as it incorporates developing the Nigerian youth through sports.

Prof. Saidu to this end urged participants against youthful exuberance but rather imbibe the spirit of peaceful coexistence irrespective of their ethnic or religious differences, while aiming at winning medals.

”We all need each other in our daily endeavours and no individual can live in isolation and survive. We urge you all to maintain the NIPOGA spirit of sportsmanship and endeavor to make as many friends as you can during the period,” he said.

In his remarks, sports legend Samson Siasia, urged the youths to not allow any opportunity that will bring them to limelight pass them by, just as he reassured of his support to youths particularly in sports.

Top promoter of the NIPOGA 2017; A3 Foundation harped the need for youths to showcase themselves at any given opportunity.

According to its Founder/CEO Ambassador Aisha Audu-Emeje, this year’s NIPOGA is about youth development and empowerment.

”We are mentoring the youths to know that wherever they find themselves and in whatever nitch they must do their best to showcase themselves so that they can be noticed and be scouted for self reliability.

”NIPOGA shouldn’t stop at school competitions alone, it should be a source of living for the students after their graduation,” she said.

”That is why we brought on board legends like Samson Siasia, UN sports representatives, FiFA agent and President of Rudder sports management Emmanuel Omije and others who will be coming around to motivate the students, and see ways of supporting them. NIPOGA will outshine NUGA henceforth,” she added.

NIPOGA is a bi-ennial sporting event that remains a fertile ground for catching world class athletes and sports men/women, serving also as rallying point for all polytechnics in Nigeria.

The games has remained a genuine indices for strenghtening the bonds of unity, tolerance and friendliness amongst Nigeria youths.

It would be recalled that the host school Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa during the opening ceremony debute football match, beat Sokoto state Polytechnic 2-1 at the main pitch of the school’s sports complex.