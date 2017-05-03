How OBJ, Jonathan, Buhari frustrated NDDC – Ogola

Senator Foster Ogola (PDP, Bayelsa West), in this interview with EZREL TABIOWO, reveals how the federal government frustrated the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), since 1999, occasioning woes in the region



There have been renewed calls for scrapping of the NDDC over alleged claims that the commission has so far failed to live up to its mandate to the people of the region. Do you agree with this position?

The NDDC is a child of necessity, and here was how it started. When I was appointed by Gov Ada George as Executive Secretary, to deduct 1.5 percent development fund for oil mineral producing areas, I saw that most of the projects were ill-conceived and were not useful to the people. The people of the Niger Delta were never benefiting from the contracts. So, there were two incongruities and I raised a memo, that the 5 percent should be converted to a commission, not a fund, so that there will be perpetuity of having that fund and a commission administering it; which we later bargained and increased to 3 percent, instead of 1.5 percent. You also need to know the background, because without that, you’ll be seeing NDDC as a failure.

In 1980, the late Governor Melford Okilo, and Rivers state sponsored a bill for the development of the Niger Delta or, if you like, of the oil producing states.

At that time, Edo was led by the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), all the other states in the South-South were National Party of Nigeria (NPN). I was of the NPN extraction, and of which the then Rivers state governor was. But the late Sam Mbakwe, governor of old Imo state, was of the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP), and because of the interest of developing these areas they all supported the bill. Late Senator Amata Ezuofa was made to sponsor the bill. He sponsored it and obtained 5 percent as derivation fund, that will be separated from the National Federation Account and specifically set aside for the Niger Delta region. When that was done, they needed a concurrence from the House. When they went to the House of Reps, the lower chamber agreed on 3.5 percent. So, there was the need for a conference committee.

Supreme court

The then Rivers State Governor, Melford Okilo, as a state government ran to the Supreme Court and said, pending when the conference committee sits and adopts a final percentage, the difference between 3.5 percent and 5 percent, which is 1.5 percent, should be put in an escrow account, so that we don’t lose anything. In an event they harmonize and reach for example, 4 percent, it means the region would have lost .5 percent on monies due to it. So, the Supreme Court granted that interlocutory injunction pending the outcome. But the National Assembly was not forthcoming with that conference report, hence we did that. By the time Buhari’s coup succeeded on December 31, 1983, the conference committee had not sat, but because there was no legislature to follow up that matter at the national level.

There also was no elected government to follow up that matter, and so the fund kept accruing. Later on, President Babangida, setup another committee, that these monies running into hundreds of billions, should be used to administer development for the area. And, that was the origin of 1.5 percent. I was involved from the sponsorship off the bill, following up off the bill to the National Assembly at that time, headed by Joseph Wayas. I can tell you these facts because I was one of the pioneer participants.

OMPADEC bill

When in 1992, Ada George became Governor, he appointed me as Secretary, 1.5 committee, which is a fund for the development of the oil producing area. So, I told him the way these things are organised are not working, and so we should decide to form a commission. I gave it to Peter Odili, who was Deputy Governor then, he looked at it and said: “you want to throw a bombshell in this country, my hand nor dey oo. When our friend, the Governor returns, give it to him personally”. So, I quickly redeveloped it, when Ada George returned from Abuja, he said: Go and call me Peter.

When Peter came, he said to him, look at what Foster has done. Odili replied: I already looked at it and told him to give it to you. Then a committee was setup, headed by the Attorney General, myself as a member, and a speech writer, Robert Bikefe, who is dead now, was the Secretary. So we developed the concept as a draft bill, and took it to the national level to meet Babangida, our president. When he saw it, he said this is better than what we are doing. Immediately, he sent for Clement Akpangbo, to immediately ensure a bill is brought out. I was left by the delegation and brought to Abuja to work with Clement Akpangbo bring out the OMPADEC Bill, which was signed into a decree by the President.

Oil-producing areas

Over the years, we found out that there was a culprit, the federal government, we are talking of 3 percent as a fund for the development of the oil-producing areas, and then the federal government was never remitting same to the oil mineral producing areas. And so, contract deficit kept piling up. New projects were not being awarded; existing projects could not be continued. That became the origin for further agitation by Obasanjo during the campaign, that we need amelioration to the situation in the region.

In 1999, Obasanjo after submitting the EFCC bill brought the NDDC bill until we got it. But at that time, the debt profile of OMPADEC became too huge for a new programme to take off with. And so a decision was taken, and a committee setup like was done for the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, to manage the liabilities as a separate office, and allow NDDC take off. Finally, we carved out Niger Delta Development Commission as a separate entity. Before then, in 1994/95, in the constitutional conference, we insisted that the committee should ascribe a percentage and rejected the 3 percent.

That was how we negotiated and arrived at 13 percent as derivation factor. So, NDDC was formulated on the basis of, 3 percent from the national budget of all oil producing companies. Once you are in the oil sector, 3 percent of your annual budget must be paid to the NDDC as unadulterated funding source. Secondly, that the 13 percent should also be credited to the NDDC. Later, it was reduced to 7 percent, so that the other states can have something. Given this background, why is NDDC where it is today? Because NDDC funding like other funds such as TETfund have percentage leverage, and charged on different sources of account, consolidated and unconsolidated, there was a given fund which was guiding how it operated. But this money in question was never paid by the federal government.

N1 trillion owed NDDC

Up till today, the NDDC is being owed over N1 trillion by the federal government. Over the years, before you say a commission has failed to perform, the question you should ask is, was it funded? You cannot tell me to build this national assembly complex and then refuse to give me the money needed; would the project ever be completed? So, I disagree with anybody that says, because I have the facts, that NDDC did not perform, and has failed to deliver on its mandate, and should therefore cease to exist.

It is the federal government that should be blamed. Let federal government release the owed N1 trillion to NDDC and see whether they cannot pay the backlog and avoid the incidence of abandoned projects, that is why there is no continuity. Every administration always keeps re prioritising what they need, abandon the former one and start new projects.

Again, as they start the new projects, the federal government refused to release the money, because they are the piper that dictates the tune. So, I want to conclude that the NDDC is not a failure, instead it is a child of necessity that carves a niche of developmental agenda which the federal government needs to encourage, therefore, they should start by paying up arrears. For example, the commission got N42 billion last year, when some two projects can gulp that.

NNPC and the oil majors

The other culprit again is the NNPC and the Oil majors, who have refused to pay the 3 percent to NDDC. Who is the NNPC? Of course, the federal government. Who are the oil majors? The federal government as well. The FG owns between 51 and 60 percent of all international oil companies, and it is the federal government who has not being paying all the cash calls of the budget of the oil companies; because if you own 60 percent of the oil companies, you need to pay the budget of your equity contributions towards the development of the achievement of the goals of the budget of oil companies.

Did federal government pay her 60 percent cash calls for the operations of shell? Did she pay here equity holdings as federal government in Agip, Total, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and so on? The answer is, no! So, the culprit to blame is the federal government of Nigeria, not just President Buhari’s government, but also Obasanjo’s government, and President Jonathan’s government.

What does the visit of Vice President Osibanjo to some states in the Niger Delta portend for the people of the region?

Sooth in the air

The Vice president’s visit to the Niger Delta and town hall meetings portend good omen, but his visit is not a sufficient solution or sin qua non for the development of the Niger Delta, because he was running the country without a vice, and visiting only state capitals of oil-producing areas. He never saw the reality of what people are agitating for. Let him go to Peretorugbene, or Pennington River. Let him visit the swampy areas of the Niger Delta, where gas is flared. The last time I went to Port-Harcourt, I sneezed and black sooth was mixed with the fluid from my nostrils. I have the evidence with me, so I told myself, this strange sooth falling from the sky in the Niger-Delta is true.

Under-development realities

Again, is the federal government funding the National Assembly? The answer is, no. The National Assembly budget keeps dwindling; this year’s budget is about half of the 2016 budget. The National Assembly doesn’t have the funds for the three Senate committees in charge, led by the environment committee, of which I belong, to go to Port-Harcourt. So, Vice President Osinbajo meant well by going, and his going created some lacuna for peace, but it is not the end result because as I speak with you, the Vice President has not addressed the physical under-development realities of the Niger Delta. Since we came into this Senate, we are concerned and have been advocating that the problem of the Niger Delta is not sending jet fighters to bomb bush refineries. If they can do something of that nature, there should be a national policy to encourage more internal product or domestic production of refined products.

Making peace in niger delta region

Secondly, we need to make peace with the Niger Delta, because the 2016 budget makes provision for borrowing 30 percent of the budget from other sources or other nations. Therefore, if oil is the mainstay of the foreign exchange earning capacity of Nigeria, then we need to make peace with the people who are bombing the oil facilities so that we can boost our production. So, we are advocating that there should be a Marshall plan, of not more than five years programme, to put in place all the road networks needed in the region. And, this should be done to all developmental sectors as well; for health, electricity, education, water resources and so on. At that point, the people of the Niger Delta will fight their own children who are impeding development in the area.

But right now, they are not doing that, but rather patronizing militants; and I say militants are fighting because of under-development, so go and develop the area. As I speak with you, in the 2017 budget, there is no semblance of such development, and so the matter is where it is, except there would be a supplementary budget that can address this issue to create that Marshall Plan.