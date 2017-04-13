How to identify, treat ear infection in babies (II)

Kids Health

Sometimes the symptoms of ear infection are misleading. Th ey might actually be pointing at some other condition, while you are busy fi nding a cure for the ear infection.

Tips To Alleviate The Baby’s Earache

Remember you must never attempt treating your baby’s ear infection on your own. At most, you can aim at relieving the intensity of the pain. Never put any oil, ear drops or cotton buds to inspect or mitigate your baby’s ear pain. So, what can you do to relieve his pain?

1. Sleep with the sore ear up

Let your baby sleep with his infected ear side up. Th is will cause the gravity to move the fl uid in the middle ear downwards eventually draining it to the nasal cavity from where it can move out of the nostrils.

2. Keep your baby’s nose clear

Pinch and wipe your baby’s nose from time to time. Like mentioned in the previous point, middle ear fl uid can fi nd its way to the nostrils for discharge. A clear nostril can help in easy movement of the fl uid. It also prevents the movement of the mucus upwards through the eustachian tube towards the middle ear.

3. Wiggle the ears According to popular

American pediatrician Dr. William Sears, wiggling the baby’s ears can help reduce ear pressure by making middle ear fl uid slowly trickle downwards from the eustachian tube. Gently pinch your baby’s ear lobes and move it sidewards. Do not pull the ear rather move them gently at the same place.

4. Use warm compress

Dip a soft cloth in warm water and squeeze the excess water out. Place the warm cloth on the aff ected ear of the baby. Th is can help relieve the irritation caused by the ear infection and provide relief to the baby. Earache is unbearable even for an adult. Imagine how diffi cult it would be for a baby who cannot express his pain in words. Instead of acting after the ear is infected, take some precautions to avoid the problem.

Prevention Of Ear Infection

Here are some easy ways you can prevent the onset of an ear infection in your little one:

1. Maintain basic hygiene

Basic hygiene is the fi rst step towards ensuring that the baby is not overwhelmingly exposed to a set of infections that his immune system is not yet ready to tackle. Give your baby regular baths and wash his hands periodically since babies tend to put them in their mouth. Also, ensure the baby is handled by individuals whom you can trust with their health and hygiene since cold is commonly spread through contact with infected individuals. Keep the baby’s toys and bottles clean by regularly disinfecting them.

2. Breastfeed your baby

Breast milk is the best food for your baby not just in terms of nutrition but also in helping him build immunity. Breast milk is rich in antibodies that can provide your little one the muchneeded resistance against various disease-causing pathogens.

In fact, a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed that the babies breastfed for the fi rst six months of their lives are less likely to develop an ear infection.

3. Immunize your baby

Pediatricians recommend several immunizations right after the birth of your baby and during the fi rst 12 months of his life. Do not miss those immunization shots since it helps the baby develop immunity towards numerous pathogens that can indirectly lead to an ear infection. Th ese vaccinations include those for fl u, infl uenza, and pneumonia, which in a way aff ect the eustachian tube.

4. Avoid daycare centers

Daycare centers can be breeding grounds for bacteria as there are many other babies in the facility. Your baby may come in contact with infected children or daycare workers, resulting in an ear infection.

5. Do not expose the baby to cigarette smoke

Tobacco smoke paralyzes the tiny hair-like structures present in the eustachian tube that are responsible for keeping the tube clean. Th is increases the risk of fl uid and mucus accumulation. Studies have shown that babies exposed to second-hand cigarette smoke are prone to ear infections.

6. Do not bottle feed the baby on his back

Since milk fl ows faster from bottle than breast, there is a risk of the milk fl owing into the eustachian tubes. Feeding on the bottle while lying on the back can cause the milk to fl ow into the nasal cavity. From here it can enter the eustachian tube and get stranded. Th is creates perfect conditions for bacteria to thrive on the stagnated milk, which over the course of time can lead to ear infections. Th erefore, the best position to bottle feed your baby is to hold him on your lap at an inclination and prop the bottle horizontally in his mouth. If your baby can hold the bottle, then make sure his crib or bed is in a horizontal position.

7. Be proactive about allergies

Make sure you bring all of your baby’s allergies under prompt medical attention. Prevention or treatment of the triggers ensures that there are fewer chances of ear infection.

8. Baby ear infection and fl ying

Many parents have reservations about travelling by air when a baby has an ear infection. It is understandable since traveling by air can cause fl uctuations in the earnasal air pressure. It occurs due to the diff erence between the air pressure inside the aircraft (low pressure) and the middle ear (high pressure).

Th is pressure diff erence causes the eustachian tube to open widely to equalization the pressure. However, it can be a painful process for babies suff ering from ear infection.

If the baby has a serious ear infection, then fl ying could rupture eardrum due to pressure imbalances. However, it seldom happens and you can give your baby something to drink once the plane reaches a stable high altitude and the cabin pressure starts dropping.

You can know the drop in the pressure as the ears make clicking sound while swallowing. Swallowing is a process that causes eustachian tubes to open. Feeding your baby in fl ight can help ease the pressure before the natural onset of high pressure inside the middle ear. –momjunction.com

