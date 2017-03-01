‘How Yola-bound air crash was averted’

Lagos, when the fault was observed. “Th e incident happened around midday. Th e aircraft did not make an air return. Th e plane was taxiing when the captain in charge noticed that the cabin was hot. “If he had taken off , it could have stabilised the cooling system but as a precautionary measure, he taxied back to base. “Th at was what happened and nobody was hurt. Th e said aircraft is on ground and our team of engineers are examining the aircraft to ascertain what led to it,” he said. According to him, the passengers disembarked and were transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Yola en route Abuja. Oyibhota said Medview Airline remains committed to the safety and comfort of its passengers. He added that the action of the pilot was in accordance with the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).