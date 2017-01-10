Human factor and Agric productivity

Share This





















Adewale

When we talk of agricultural productivity, what readily comes to mind are things like farm inputs such as chemicals, fertilizers and equipment that would boost farming and such that the attainment of food security, provision of employment opportunities and industrial raw materials. But beyond these is the human element that should equally be accorded serious attention in the country. I think the discourse is really worth sharing.

A Professor of Agricultural Extension Management in the College of Agricultural Management and Rural Development (COLAMRUD), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Professor Olugbenga Ladebo, with special interest in organisational behaviour, has disclosed this by analysing the perception of organisational politics on productivity as part of his contribution to research.

The University Don, who also disclosed that his second contribution to knowledge bordered on social exchange, said that this was a variable that he employed to explain stress on the job, especially among extension workers in Nigeria, saying “I examined two extension organisations and the Agricultural Development Programmes (ADPs) and I was able to use this exchange variable to explain their level of stress”.

On some of the challenges encountered in his research, Professor Ladebo said they include problems from colleagues, funding and students. The University Don, who acknowledged that there had not been sufficient funds, pointed out that “I still believe an individual can fund his or her research with the little funding that we have been judiciously used”. Other challenge is student’s attitude, saying “we cannot do it alone as Professors or researchers but we still need the cooperation of the students and they are no more available for research because they are only interested in their degrees”.

Condemning the attitude of some University Dons to research, Professor Ladebo noted that a researcher could contribute to his/her field without necessarily winning an award. He pointed out that many times, scientists like to have their names included in researches that they have not contributed to and cannot defend if the lead investigator is absent. “One of the reasons is that they are putting pressure on scholars to blend with the societal values, that is why we expect an average level lecturer or teacher to express the same level of affluence as seen in the larger society and this should not be so. In order for an average lecturer to reach this level, he or she must cut corners and that is what we are seeing”. Making a case for research in agriculture, Professor Ladebo called for research mandate in agriculture in the country.

“For instance, this University does not have a research mandate. We were created for the purpose of agriculture, Prof. Olusegun Oshinowo, a retired Professor of FUNAAB, published a report in 1999 but I do not know if it has been updated, but as I speak with you, I am not aware of any other research mandate for the University, otherwise, we would not have scholars as it would have formed the basis for our promotion”. Comparing Nigeria with advanced countries in terms of research, he said “there is no research and we are actually stagnant. The little research work that is going on today is based on students’ projects and most of these projects are not thoroughly supervised.

In Germany, your thesis will be turned into a book for you, to attain a level of seriousness but here, it is not so”.

Speaking on other areas of research interest to him, the University Don said he would like to research more into organisational behaviour with special interest in the area of management as well as diversity and homo-sexuality, which fall under this field. “In some countries, their rights have been recognised but socially, they are still finding their feet, they need to be recognised because they are no different from other people, their physiology is not different and psychologically, they may be different but it does not make them less human”. While giving far-reaching recommendations, Professor Ladebo said “my main concern is to change the psyche of our students to read, saying there is no shortcut to hard work. We have to encourage our students to have a positive attitude towards studying.

We, Professors need to be given time for us to work on more research works. The moment you become a Professor, and you are given a post, there is no time for you to do research work because you will move from one endless meeting to another. We, Professors need time to work more on our research work”. With the useful information provided by the researcher, it is hoped that relevant stakeholders in the agricultural sectors would begin to focus more on the human element of production, as against the usual practice whereby a great priority is accorded the physical and infrastructural equipment and facilities. When this is done, we can be more optimistic that farming could truly bring more food on the table, provide jobs as well as the much-needed materials for our nation’s ailing industries.

