I foresee a woman as Nigeria’s president soon – Oyomire

Share This





















Prophetess Mary Imabong Oyomire, is a Nigerian based in the USA. She is in Nigeria to host the 2017 International Women Conference holding weekend in Abuja. In a chat with ENE OSANG, she prophesied that a woman will become Nigeria’s president soon.



Tell us about the upcoming women conference you are organizing in Abuja

The conference which is themed “Audacious Patriot” is being organized to encourage women to discover themselves. We are looking at the life of Deborah from the book of Judges in the Bible. Every woman has the quality of Deborah in them but unfortunately most women are yet to discover themselves. Women must rise up to Gods ordained purpose for their lives and women must know that they are the express image of God on earth, and they are also gods on earth.

Why is the conference holding now?

God sent me here this time to bring out the potentials in every woman. Every woman is the image of and likeness of God and they are able to rule and reign on this earth. In the Bible we read of the story of Deborah how everything died, there was famine, recession, hunger and nothing was working until Deborah arose. Women and men are created by God to give life to every situation on earth. God send me to bring back the life in women so that they can minister life to the society because of the recession in the land.

Are you saying women are not having their pride of place in the society?

No , w0men are not well involved in the polity

What role can women play in nation building especially in reviving the economy?

Women have many roles in fact God ministered to me that very soon; a woman will be Nigeria’s President. Women are supposed to know their purpose on earth and so they need a quickening of the spirit to know who they are so they can rise up. Women are created by God to bring life to any situation but unfortunately women have been silenced, oppressed and kept on the role of being a wife, mother, sister alone but a woman is more than these. A woman is a life giver and if men can allow women to thrive in the society; I am not saying women should override men because men are the heads of the house. Women must discover themselves and the glory and life in them should light up the society.

Being a mouth piece of God, are you not contradicting the Bibles directive that women should be submissive?

I am not saying women should not be submissive; if everybody can find their place in God, there won’t be any competition. Yes, a woman must be submissive but she must also discover herself, it’s like the President and Vice President positions, they both have their roles, the Vice President submit to the authority of the President but also functions on its own. Women have their God given gifts to function more than the roles of only wives and mothers in the society because there is the glory of God upon women to bring life to any situation in the community , town, nation and the world if the woman can come up to the realization of what she is meant to be.

How can women become leaders if they are not politicians, in Nigeria getting leadership position is majorly though politics and the terrain most women complain is rough?

If the woman has the calling by God the terrain is safe. Deborah was a woman, a judge, a prophetess, a leader and she ruled Israel for years. She was a woman and she could do that because she had the backing of God. Deborah had the backing of God to bring down a king a king, to rule a nation and men bowed to her authority because she found out who she was and maximized it.

What is that one thing Nigerian women should do to bring them to the desired limelight?

Firstly, women should know who they are; I believe most women don’t have a clue of who they are, they just think they are meant to marry, give birth, work and care for their home but it is more than that. Every woman should come to the awareness of who she is while acknowledging the husbands authority. A strong woman who knows who she is wont have a problem of submitting to any authority because she could find herself and manifest who she is either as a politician, doctor, pastor or whatever career. God said before I formed you, I knew who you are. Everybody has a script before they were formed and we are trying to go back to our script and become what is written of us by God.

Women have lost many leadership positions in Nigeria, Are you saying such women are not grounded in God?

I believe anybody chosen to rule at a particular time is chosen by God. Thatcher was Prime Minister for a long time and so is Hilary Clinton so I believe those who have lost is not yet their time. Like I said earlier, God ministered to me that very soon there would be a female Presidential candidate in Nigeria and the woman would become the President of Nigeria.

Many women are hurting especially in marriages, violence against women is o the rise, and how would your conference address this menace?

There is hope and healing for those hurting. The women need to find themselves and not be lost in the identity of the men. Women must understand that both men and women would answer to God individually and not collectively and because of this you must find out who you are as a woman and then compliment your husband. In the African society women are easily lost in the identity of the men because of the submission word we preach. Like I said, women must submit to their husbands but they should find themselves and still submit. Every hurting woman would be healed by this event and that is why I am organizing this conference this January to set the pace for women for the rest of the year. We would have an empowerment programme for the less privileged women and financial assistance would be given to some of them to their their business or set up a business.

How many conferences have you organized and how many women have you empowered?

This is the first women conference I am organizing in Nigeria because I live in Boston and I have been there for over 21 years. I have been going all over the world and this is my 31 years doing the work of GOD. God is bringing me back to home and I must do all I can to help women discover themselves.

Women have the ability to seek God, if men would allow women and women can discover themselves, God will deliver wealth to the women. God is looking for women that will rise up to the occasion. Deborah was fearless and God bringing women back to that position because the ability of the women has been silenced for so long.

On that note, what is your take on gender?

There is nothing like gender before God, we are all spirits before God because we will drop the earthly suit and stand before God as spirits. Don’t take this out of context, marriage is a beautiful thing and God made it for us to have companionship and to bring forth Godly children but marriage ends here on earth.

Like this: Like Loading...