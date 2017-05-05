I used to drink every day… I ran our winery to the ground – Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has blamed alcoholism for the crash of his marriage to actress Angelina Jolie.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after he was involved in an altercation with their 15-year-old son, Maddox.

Pitt, in an interview with GQ Magazine, said he’s been boozing and getting high on marijuana daily since his university days.

“I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he said.

“I mean, we have a winery. I enjoy wine very, very much, but I just ran it to the ground.

I had to step away for a minute. But me, personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know – things I wasn’t dealing with.

“I say that as someone who’s let the work take me away. Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I’m not hearing. I want to be better at that. It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them.

Pitt who is now in therapy said he has stopped drinking. The actor said he now drinks only Cranberry juice and fizzy water.

He revealed that he slept on the floor of actor David Fincher’s house after the separation from Jolie.

“It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica. I crashed over here a little bit, my friend (David) Fincher lives right here. He’s always going to have an open door for me, and I was doing a lot of stuff on the Westside, so I stayed at my friend’s house on the floor for a month and a half,” he said.