I want to be a successful actress before I marry – Zainab Hassan

Zainab Hassan is considered one of the fast-rising Kannywood actresses. Even though the 24-year-old Fulani from Suleja in Niger state only joined the Hausa film industry a few years ago, she has her eyes on the goal of becoming a diva to be reckoned with. In this interview with ALIYU ASKIRA, Zainab talks about several issues including her challenges and future plans.



Considering that you are relatively new in Kannywood, could you tell us a bit about you and how you joined the industry?

Well, I am a 24-year-old Zainab Hassan from Suleja in Niger state. My father is a nomadic Fulani who found himself in Suleja and settled down after being in almost all parts of the country. My mother is from Katsina, but her relations now live in Kogi state. I however lost my mother when I was still young, that was why I later had to relocate to Kogi state where I completed my primary and secondary education. Now, after my secondary school, I again relocated to Kaduna to stay with my sister.

That was where I got the opportunity to further my education and later secure a job in the medical line. While I was in Kaduna, because I had a desire to join Kannywood, I discussed my plans with a female friend who later introduced me to Ibrahim Sodangi. Sodangi then asked me to give him small time, that whenever a new project comes up he would contact me. And fortunately, he later called me to come and feature in their new film “KUFAINA”. Though it was my first film, I did my best – perhaps that was why the producer was highly impressed. I suffered in the film because it was shot during a fasting period.

And because I played the lead role – moving from one scene to the other – and the weather too was so hot, I consider the film as one of my tough. But all in all, since I made up my mind to be successful in the industry, the film was a huge success. Generally speaking, I featured in films like ‘Hussaina da Hassana’, ‘Kufaina’, ‘Auren mu Dole’, ‘Salim’, ‘Zarafi’, ‘Wutar Kara’. I was so far involved in more than 10 successful films. We give god the glory, despite the odds.

The industry has been alleged to have this tradition of asking new entrants for sex before they are given a role. What is your experience like so far?

The truth is, I heard a lot about the industry before joining it. Apart from the sex scandal, I was also told that there were cases of Kannywood ladies being wayward, being cheap, and can do anything to get good roles. On the contrary, up to this moment that you are talking to me, nobody has asked me to compromise my womanhood for money, for lead role or anything of that nature. The people I met in the industry are as decent as those in other professions. The issue is, the fact that we are always in public light doesn’t have to make people talk any how about us. Some people fail to understand that all we do is to educate the society and make them happy.

Most of the things you watch in our films are a direct and professional interpretation of the thinking of the producers. By the way, we are in a Muslim society, and we know that one day we would get married and have children that will watch our films. I think for this personal reason alone, one cannot afford to be reckless with his life. In all profession, you have bad eggs, the only thing I believe is that there are those who don’t wish us well and they are always looking at us in a negative light.

Are you into any serious relationship and how do you think it would affect your acting career, maybe in the future?

Well, for relationship, a 24-year-old lady can be into relationship, but that is personal to me. Also, while marriage comes with time, sometimes at a time you least expect it, makes it a destiny I cannot determine for myself. One thing however I know is that I want to stay here as long as possible and make successful career. After marriage, I can still continue in the industry as a producer, director or script writer.

I also want to further my education and set up, if possible, an NGO to assist the less-privileged in the society. One thing I am happy about is that most of the people I used to watch in Kannywood, which my prayer was to meet face-to-face, are today my associates. I am not only part of them, some of them are also interested in seeing me. What I want to assert against this background is we have lots of talented actors and actresses in Kannywood. Basically, I am enjoying myself in the industry and I want those that want to come in to feel free to come because most of the things they are hearing that are happening in the industry are not true.

Many ladies from Kannywood had married in the past and within a short period of time, returned back to the industry. Reportedly, people don’t want to marry Kannywood ladies because of the fear that you people don’t make use of your marriages.

What is your take on that?

Before I answer, let me ask you: where is Masura Isa that married Sani Danja and the marriage is successful, where is Muhibat Abdulsalam that married Hassan Giggs and the marriage is successful, Shuaibu Lilisco married his wife from Kannywood for the past 13 years and the marriage is successful. The issue is most of those that come to us for marriages are not sincere. Some would come with the intention of having a jolly ride with us and if they did not get us as cheap as they have been hearing, then they would now bring up the issue of marriage.

After the marriage, when it appears they have got what they wanted, they would begin creating problems that would lead to divorce. Safiya Musa is happily married and many others and nobody is talking about that. All people talk about is we don’t make use of our marriages. Go to our local courts and, on daily basis, you would be hearing of cases of broken marriages. Most of those involved are not from Kano and in Kannywood. We always operate like one family.

If a lady wants to be useless, she can be useless even on her family home. These days of technology, a young man or lady can have access to all dirty contents from their handsets, the world has changed. As such, we should change with it. Let us learn to know that nothing comes easy, all that glitters are not gold. As far as am concerned, if I marry somebody that I love, I will definitely make use of it because even if l leave him as a woman, I will still marry somebody again so its better to stay with the devil you know than the one you never know.