I was not stoned in Funtua – Ibrahim

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Senator Abu Ibrahim, representing Katsina South senatorial zone, has refuted allegations that he was stoned at an APC zonal rally in Funtua on Saturday, just as he accused PDP defectors of fomenting trouble at the rally for “parochial interests.”

Speaking yesterday in an interactive session with journalists in Kaduna, he said the chieftains had all gone to receive the Governor in Danja before proceeding to commission few projects and lay the foundation stone of the Funtua motor park.

He said: “After that, we proceeded to the venue of the rally.

“I was called to speak, and as I was making my speech I realised that something was wrong. I saw somebody who I thought should not be at such an occasion, an irresponsible fellow, who left PDP to join our party, but has continued with the acts of thuggery that he was known for in PDP. After my speech, the Governor was speaking when somebody came to tell me that something is not right with the gathering, that there may be plans to disrupt the rally, foment trouble and cause chaos.

“Before we called for closing prayers, some thugs have started throwing stones, it was suggested that I should join the Governor in his car but I said no, so me and Senator Umaru Kurfi we left and went home. I started reading in the social media that I was attacked and beaten but as you can see, I am hale and hearty. I was not stoned, nobody personally attacked me; my vehicle was not damaged.”