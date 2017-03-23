IATA’s safety, fl ight operations conference to address safety, sustainability

Th e International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that “Creating Sustainable and Safe Operations in an Interconnected World” will be the theme for the inaugural Safety and Flight Operations Conference.

IATA’s senior vice president, safety and fl ight operations, Gilberto Lopez Meyer said the event which takes place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, April, 24-26 is the successor to the successful IATA Operations Conference, with an increased emphasis on safety content. “Safety is at the heart of everything we do, so it makes sense to ensure that it is front and center at the industry’s premier fl ight operations event,” said Meyer.

Meyer said 2016 witnessed a reduction in air accidents stressing that aviation is getting safer. “Last year, we saw a reduction in total accidents, fatal accidents and fatalities compared to the fi ve-year average, which tells us that aviation is getting even safer. And our success is built on cooperation among all stakeholders.

Th e Safety and Flight Operations Conference is an opportunity for operations and safety professionals to join together to share knowledge and best practices for safe, effi cient and sustainable fl ight operations,” said Meyer. He said the speaker line-up refl ects the diversity of stakeholder organizations that play a role in ensuring aviation safety and effi ciency.

Presenters include the director and chief executive offi cer of IATA, Alexandre de Juniac, director general, association of Asia Pacifi c Airlines, Andrew Herdman, executive director for international aff airs, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Carey Fagan, director of air navigation bureau, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Steve Creamer, among others. Sessions will cover economics of safety, utilizing social media to support fl ight operations, regulatory impacts on multiple Air Operator Certifi cate operations, airport operations and effi ciency, ground operations and maintenance safety, extracting the value of “big data” in aircraft operations, new and emerging technology transforming av