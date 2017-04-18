Ibori: How I made Okowa gov from UK prisons

By John Nwokocha

Abuja

Former governor of Delta state, James Ibori, has revealed how he was instrumental in the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015.

According to him, Okowa’s emergence was based on justice, equity and fairness.

Ibori stated this when he received a delegation of Ndi Anioma led by Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor, the Obi of Owa, and Chairman, Delta Council of Traditional Rulers, in his home, in Oghara on Saturday.

He commended the Delta North (Anioma) people for the visit and for their prayers which made freedom possible.

He said the massive support he received from the people of the area in his quest for governorship in 1998 prompted his choice of an Anioma indigene as his deputy.

“My belief in justice, equity and fairness informed my firm support for an Anioma governor which has come to pass with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the saddle”, Ibori added.

He promised to continue to identify with the Anioma people and urged them to remain united and support Okowa to succeed.

Earlier, the Owa monarch had commended Ibori for his disposition to advance the political course of Anioma people.

He said that the five years absence of the former governor was greatly felt by Deltans, particularly the political class and members of the Peoples’ Democracy Party (PDP).

The monarch added that Ibori’s return would change the political landscape of the state ahead of 2019 elections.

Others on the delegation were Chief Benjamin Elue, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Dr. Chris Agbobu, Chief Theodora Giwa-Amu, traditional rulers, legislators and members of the State Executive Council from Delta North.