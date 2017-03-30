Ibrahimovic in United contract talks

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed he is in talks with Manchester United over a new contract, saying he “never leaves a job unfinished”.

The 35-year-old has an option of a further 12-month contract after he moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to the MLS, but United boss Jose Mourinho would love to keep the striker and the Swede confirmed he is discussing his future with the club.

“Let’s see what happens, we are talking,” Ibrahimovic said on Wednesday.

“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.

“I’m enjoying being at a a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach. I know him before, he’s a winner, he’s the perfect coach for this club.

“Being a Manchester United player, I don’t know how many people have that possibility but I am a Man United player, people wanted me here, I chose the club, I chose the best English club, that’s the way it works.”

The striker has scored 26 goals for United this season

Ibrahimovic has won league titles in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and France and has scored 26 goals in an impressive first season with United.

“I enjoy. I’m a person when I go into something I put my head 200 per cent into it. I go in, I go for the kill and I go out.

Ibrahimovic is pleased to be working with Jose Mourinho, the man he calls the ‘perfect coach’

“When I go out there is no complaints, that’s what I do. I never leave a job unfinished.

“I always go in, do my job, and in the way that is a fair play, a fair deal, that is what I do.”