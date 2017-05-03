Ibrahimovic ‘will play again’ after successful surgery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola says the Manchester United striker has had successful knee surgery in the USA and he “will make a full recovery”.

The 35-year-old suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in a Europa League win over Anderlecht on 20 April.

But Raiola stressed in a statement that the Sweden international’s injury was not career-threatening.

Ibrahimovic is coming to the end of a one-year contract at Old Trafford, and is yet to agree an extension.

He scored 28 goals this season, after joining United on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain last summer, and has begun rehabilitation in Pittsburgh where the operation took place.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw will see a specialist to determine how bad the foot injury he sustained against Swansea is after a scan on Monday revealed he has ligament damage.

The 21-year-old England defender left the field after nine minutes of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Mourinho, who criticised Shaw in April, said he expected him to have a ‘big injury’.

Centre-back Eric Bailly was also forced off injured against Swansea.

He joins a casualty list that includes fellow defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.