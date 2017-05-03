Published On: Wed, May 3rd, 2017

Ibrahimovic ‘will play again’ after successful surgery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola says the Manchester United striker has had successful knee surgery in the USA and he “will make a full recovery”.
The 35-year-old suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in a Europa League win over Anderlecht on 20 April.
But Raiola stressed in a statement that the Sweden international’s injury was not career-threatening.
Ibrahimovic is coming to the end of a one-year contract at Old Trafford, and is yet to agree an extension.
He scored 28 goals this season, after joining United on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain last summer, and has begun rehabilitation in Pittsburgh where the operation took place.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw will see a specialist to determine how bad the foot injury he sustained against Swansea is after a scan on Monday revealed he has ligament damage.
The 21-year-old England defender left the field after nine minutes of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.
United boss Jose Mourinho, who criticised Shaw in April, said he expected him to have a ‘big injury’.
Centre-back Eric Bailly was also forced off injured against Swansea.
He joins a casualty list that includes fellow defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.

