ICAO president, aviation CEOs discuss certification of airports

By Ime Akpan

Lagos

The President of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, Dr. Bernard Olumuyiwa Aliu has held talks with Chief Executive Officers of Nigeria’s aviation agencies to take decisions on some action plans.

The meeting which was held in Lagos at the weekend concluded decisions on the certification of the Murtala International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the end of September 2017; search and rescue summit coming up in Togo; cyber security, manpower, upgrade of equipment, and succession plan, among others.

At the meeting, each of the parastatal chiefs gave a brief of the various activities in their respective agencies regarding the progress made and also challenges faced.

Aliu congratulated them on their appointments and promised to provide necessary assistance where possible.

Dr. Aliu who arrived in Lagos from Accra, Ghana where he had earlier attended safety conference explained that he stopped over in Nigeria to acquaint himself with the new changes in the headship of aviation agencies in the country.

It would be recalled that ICAO, through its numerous interventions, is already assisting Nigeria in several areas including the certification of the two international airports.

The meeting was attended by the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Muhtar Usman, managing director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Saleh Dunoma, rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Abdulsalam Muhammed, director general of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) Prof. Sani Abdullahi Mashi, as well as the commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Akinola Olateru.

On Dr. Aliu’s entourage was Nigeria’s representative on the ICAO Council, Capt. Nuhu Musa.