ICC may charge Libya on crime against migrants

By Awal Gaata

Abuja

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has raised the alarm over the inhumane detention of thousands of vulnerable migrants in Libya, saying she was examining whether an investigation could be opened into crimes against them.

The UN migration agency said more than 1,000 migrants had been reported dead or missing in the Mediterranean, this year, while an unknown number perish in the desert.

The International Organisation for Migration said “20,000 migrants are being held by criminal gangs in irregular detention centers in Libya and growing numbers of migrants are traded in what they call slave markets before being held for ransom, forced labor or sexual exploitation.”

Bensouda told the UN Security Council that her office was collecting and analyzing information “related to serious and widespread crimes allegedly committed against migrants attempting to transit through Libya.”

“I take this opportunity before the council to declare that my office is carefully examining the feasibility of opening an investigation into migrant-related crimes in Libya should the court’s jurisdictional requirements be met,” Bensouda said. The Council asked the court in 2011 to investigate crimes committed since the start of an uprising the same year that led to the fall of leader Muammar Gaddafi. The oil-producing North African state slipped into turmoil and been driven by factional strife since then.