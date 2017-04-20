ICPC inaugurates outreach unit at transport institute

By Moh d Bello Habib

Zaria

Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has joined the fight against corruption with the setting up of the Anti-corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit (ACTU).

Inaugurating the committee at the Institute Zaria, recently, the Acting Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Barrister Ekpo Una Owo Nta, commended the management of the Institute for its commitment to fight corruption.

This was contained in a statement by the Institute’s assistant director, Public Relations, Mr. Paul Ali Msheliza.

It read in part: “The acting chairman, represented by the North-west zonal Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Adigun, Barr. Ekpo Nta, regretted that “much damage has been done to the corporate cultures of public service; he, however, affirms that we are yet to receive any petition against NITT.

“According to him, it was against the back drop of the rot in public service and private life that the directive was given to all MDAs to establish ACTU which he described as an implementation mechanism for corruption prevention mandate of the ICPC.

“Barr Nta urged NITT ACTU to display high level of professional integrity and accountability as well as take lawful steps to curb corrupt practices and mobilize others to join the crusade against corruption.”

Continuing, it read: “The Director-General and Chief Executive of NITT, Dr. Aminu Musa Yusuf, stated that NITT Management is not only transparent, but also consciously strives to stay above board in its dealings.

“According to him, the inauguration of the anti-corruption and transparency committee was coming at a time when the Institute and himself were inducted into Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation Hall of fame and the Registrar receiving an award of Ethical Good conduct; all by an anti-corruption NGO, Centre for Ethic and Self Value Orientation (CESVO).

“Dr Yusuf, represented by the Registrar of the Institute, Malam Sule Bello, renewed the commitment of the Institute in fighting corruption in all its ramifications.”