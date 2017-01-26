Igbo presidency: Stop playing God, Northern youths warn Obasanjo

Share This





















By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

A youth group, the Northern Progressives Youth Initiative (NPYI), has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo to stop playing God in the nation’s scheme of things.

The warning came against the backdrop of recent media report credited to the former president that the South-east region should produce the next president for the country in 2019.

He said this while receiving the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun state chapter, led by Bishop Tunde-Akin Akinsanya at his Hilltop residence in Abeokuta, for a special New Year service.

He noted that injustice and marginalisation are the instigators of conflicts along ethnic and regional lines in the country.

Obasanjo, who described the position as his personal view, said it was his desire for a just and fair country that informed why he worked for the emergence of a South-south President in 2011.

“Irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-east should have a go at the Presidency too.

“The same is happening here. If Ijebu and Egba have produced the governor, it is only fair and just to allow the Yewa or Ogun West to also produce governor. Or else, one day, they will also stand up and take up arms against this injustice against them. That is my personally position on this,” the ex-president said.

But faulting the former Nigerian leader in a statement by its Secretary-General, Malam

Gazali Abdullahi, the NPYI said the statement credited to the former president was unbecoming and portrays him as having foreknowledge of the future.

The youths noted that “while President Muhammadu Buhari is on vacation, and with so much fuss over the president’s decision to undergo medical examinations during his vacation, it is confounding to find an elder in the status of a former president needlessly criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country and discussing a successor to a sitting president.

“In his days as a sitting president, everyone knows that such a crass remark would have passed as a felony by Obasanjo’s own standards. And, for someone who had publicly claimed to have retired from politics, one wonders on what auspices Obasanjo thinks he can unilaterally determine which region produces the president for a country of almost 180 million people, or if integrity has any interpretation in Obasanjo’s dictionary.”

The statement pointed out that judging by his conduct after his exit from the Presidency; Obasanjo has clearly shown that he is not a friend of the North.

“In the trying times of late former President Umaru Yar’Adua, it was the same Obasanjo, who said all manner of unprintable things against the late president even when he was battling for his life on his hospital bed.

“This time again, Obasanjo has shown his hands that he is neither a friend of President Buhari nor is he a friend of the North. But as far as 2019 is concerned, we want to make it equivocally clear that only God, through the ballot of majority of Nigerians, and not one man, can decide who the president of Nigeria will be in 2019,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...