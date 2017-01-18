‘Igbo’s aspirations will be better achieved under APC govt’

Share This





















By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-east, Chief Chamberline Okechukwu Adiaso, has commended the people of the zone, especially those from Abia state, for dumping the crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

According to him, recent developments in the country have proved that “Ndi Igbo’s aspirations for fair equitable development and distribution of the nation’s resources would be better met under an APC government.”

Adiaso, who was full of praises for his kinsmen whom he said had begun to realise “the lofty ideals of the APC, regarding the socio-infrastructural development of Nigeria,” said the decision by Ndi Igbo to defect to the party at the centre “will ensure that people of the zone benefit maximally from the diversification plan and the social intervention scheme of the present administration.”

In statement yesterday in Abuja, he urged all Ndi Igbo “who are yet to join the party” to massively move over to the party, saying that “APC is a moving train and the people of the region must not allow the train to leave them behind.”

Adiaso, a philanthropist, also applauded the political dexterity of the former Governor of Abia state, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, whom he said “saw the handwriting clearly on the wall and promptly defected to the APC.”

He noted that with the likes of Kalu and other prominent sons of the South-east in the APC fold, “it is clear even to the blind that the people of the zone have fully embraced the party.”

He, therefore, urged all Ndi Igbo to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in order to achieve its goals and attract more federal projects to the region.

He commended the federal government for approving funds for continuation of works on the second Niger Bridge, which, he said, would boost socio-economic activities in the region when completed.

Adiaso, who recently established a specialist hospital in Isiala-Ngwa, his home town, and awarded scholarships to indigent students in tertiary institutions, hailed the Deputy National vice-chairman of the party in the South-east, Emma Enuekwu, and the party’s state chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, for mobilising support for the governing party.

