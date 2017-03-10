Illegal connections: Niger disconnects Assembly, army barracks

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Niger state government has ordered the immediate disconnection of the House of Assembly, army barracks, the state secretariat and two other establishments from the AEDC power line dedicated to provide energy for the state water works in Minna.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Idris Azozo, disclosed this yesterday in a post-executive council meeting press briefing, adding that the illegal connection to the dedicated power line was hindering the Chanchanga Water Works from getting enough energy to pump water to residents.

He listed the state College of Education, Minna, and Shelter Clay Blocks Company as others that had secretly tapped into the line leading to fluctuations in power supply that has been the bane of water supply in Minna.

He said the ministry had notified the affected establishments and that “those who want dedicated lines should go to AEDC instead of illegally connecting to our line and creating problems for government t in our efforts to ensure adequate water supply to the people.”

Azozo said the government had taken delivery of a 2000KVA generator to complement the AEDC dedicated power line, adding that the administration had also taken delivery of seven electric motors as part of efforts aimed at improving pumping of water to all reservoirs in the city.

He assured residents that the problem of water scarcity in Minna “will soon be solved,” adding that all communities that depended on water from the reservoirs “will within four weeks start getting regular water supply.”