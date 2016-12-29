I’m constitutionally obliged to lead Kano APC – Abbas

Share This





















By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Acting chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has said that he was obliged to rule the party in Kano as the confirmation letter presented to him by the North-west chapter of the party was a legal document that can attest to his legitimacy.

Speaking with news men at the headquarters of the party in Kano yesterday, Abbas stated that the position of the acting chairman of the APC in Kano was conceded to him after a painstaking look of the party’s constitution which was guiding the conduct of the APC all over the country.

According to him, his predecessor was removed on the premise that he had allegedly committed an offence which had implacably flouted the provisions of the APC constitution affirming that the party had standing rules governing its entire conduct.

He said the confirmation letter given to him by the leadership of the party had cleared the fog surrounding his legitimacy to lead the party in Kano stressing that having no incontrovertible evidence to lead the party by the man he had succeeded was a far cry.

He pointed out that the absolute loyalty given to him by the party’s chairmen in all the 44 Local Government Councils in the state and the homage paid to him by the Speaker, Kano state House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabir Alasan Rurum, was an indisputable testimony to the fact that he was the choice of the party.

He, however, stated that he was ever willing to close rank with the aggrieved members of the party who may be offended in one way or the other stressing however that it was normal for one to be petty in a situation one was not comfortable with.

He called on the aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords and consider the collective interest of the party as paramount promising to take the bull by the horns in propelling the party to greater height.

Like this: Like Loading...